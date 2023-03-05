No. 13 Michigan State shatters school record with 198,225





EAST LANSING, Michigan –With two perfect 10.0s on the day, Michigan State set the school record with a score of 198,225 Sunday afternoon at Jenison Field House. Sunday was also the annual Jan Howard Breast Cancer Awareness Meet of the Spartans. With the win, Michigan State improved to 13-2 overall (8-1 B1G), while Bowling Green fell to 4-13 (0-5 MAC) and LIU fell to 8-12-1 (1-6-1 EAGL). “It was great to be home today, back in Jenison. We’ve been on a break for a while. It felt like we’d been away from this place for a month. And the message was just ‘hey, these fans are waiting to see where it chatter was about, let’s just give them a show,” head coach said Mike Rowe . “It was so easy. That’s all I had to say and then step back and see how it happened.” The Spartans became just the eighth team in the nation to pass the 198,000 mark this season. Bowling Green finished second with a score of 196,200 and LIU placed third with a score of 196,100.MSU’s 198,225 broke the previous school record of 197,675 on February 25 at the Big Five Meet. Overall, Michigan State set five program records on that day. freshman Nikki Smith led the Spartans with a brilliant all-around score of 39.775, which broke the school record and was the ninth-best in the nation for the year. sophomore Skyla Schulte previously held the record with a 39,675 on March 5, 2022. For the third time this season, Michigan State broke the school record with a jump of 49,575. freshman Nikki Smith gave the Spartans a great start with the school’s perfect 10.0 since 2008 on vault. She tied Rhiannon Banda-Scott (2008) and Rochelle Robinson (2007) as the only two MSU gymnasts to earn a perfect 10.0 in each event. Schulte finished second with a career-high score of 9.952, while sophomore Gabi Stephen placed third with a 9.90. In their second rotation, the Spartans broke another school record score of 49,550, breaking the record of 49,525 set on March 3 by Eastern Michigan. George Jacquard recorded Michigan State’s first 10.0 on bars. Her previous record this season was a 9.90 against Illinois on February 27. Junior Delanie Harkness And Nikki Smith tied for second with scores of 9,950. Harkness’ score tied her career high. Michigan State continued its excellence on beam with a school record score of 49.600. The previous record was 49,500 against Illinois on February 13, 2022. Junior Baleigh Garcia took won the event with a 9.950 to keep her career high. Smith and Schulte placed second with 9,925 scores to match. MSU had five athletes score 9.900 or higher. The Spartans completed the winning floor with a score of 49.500, marking the third time this season they reached the 49.500 plateau. Harkness took the event title with a score of 9.950, which was a career record. Schulte was second with a 9.925, while Smith continued his impressive day with a 9.900 to finish third. “There are so many great things going on and it’s spread so far across so many different people. They’re all contributing,” Rowe concludes. “It’s been so nice that our depth is really doing their job. So there are some unsung heroes that aren’t getting the love right now. They’re getting it from us, but they’re not getting it from everyone else. We need to get their names because these guys have done their best and done a good job.” Michigan State celebrates Senior Day and closes out the regular season on Saturday, March 11 against Northern Illinois at Jenison Field House at 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2023/3/5/womens-gymnastics-no-13-michigan-state-shatters-school-record-with-198-225.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos