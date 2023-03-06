Tang, Johnson and Nowell honored by Big 12

Jeroen Tang

Head coachwas named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Coach of the Year while a seniorwas unanimously selected as league Newcomer of the Year, as well as All-Big 12 First Team, along with seniorwhen the convention bureau announced its annual men’s basketball awards on Sunday afternoon (March 5).

Tang becomes the seventh head coach in school history to earn the conference’s Coach of the Year honors, including the third in the Big 12 era (joining Frank Martin And Bruce Weber). He’s in Bruce Weber (2013) as the only coaches to be chosen for the award in their first seasons. He joins a list that contains Texas winter (1958, 1959, 1960), Cotton Fitzsimmons (1970), Jack Hartman (1975, 1977) and Dana Altman (1993).

Voted 10th in the preseason Big 12 poll and armed with just two returning players, Tang has led the Wildcats to 23 wins so far this season and tied for third place with an 11-7 record in the toughest conference in history. the country. His record of 23-8 is currently tied with Missouri’s Dennis GatesXaviers Sean Miller and Duke’s Jon Scheyer for the best mark by a freshman Division I head coach this season. His 23 wins draw Bob Huggins for second most by a freshman head coach in school history, while being the fifth K-State head coach to win 20 games in his freshman season.

Johnson and Nowell are the 14th duo in the school’s history to both be selected for the first team conference, including only the second in the Big 12 era, to compete Barry Brown Jr. And Dan Wade in 2018-19. They are only the seventh and eighth K-State players in the Big 12 era to earn first-team honors by the league coaches.

The tandem was joined by the Coaches’ First Team by Kansas’ unanimous selections Jalen Wilson and Baylor’s Adam Flagler as well as Texel’ Marcus Karl.

It is Johnson’s second all-conference honor after being named a Florida First Team All-SEC in 2019-20. Nowell earns his second Big 12 award after receiving an honorable mention in 2022. He was also named a First Team All-Sun Belt in 2020 while playing with Little Rock.

Johnson is the 13th Wildcat since 1970 to be voted the league’s newcomer of the year and the second in the Big 12 era to be selected for the honor by the league’s coaches. Dennis Clemente in 2009.

In addition, Johnson was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, while Nowell was named to the All-Defensive Team for the second consecutive season.

Big 12 regular season champion Kansas headlined the individual awards, as Jayhawk junior Jalen Wilson was the unanimous Player of the Year while a senior Dajuan Harris Jr. and junior KJ Adams Jr. were named winners of the Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards, respectively. from Baylor Keyon George was selected as freshman of the year and Texas’ Sir’Jabari rice won the league’s Sixth Man Award.

The All-Big 12 awards are selected by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.

Johnson and Nowell have been named to several Midseason Watch Lists for Player of the Year, including the Oscar Robertson Trophy, John R. Wooden Award, and the Naismith Award presented by Jersey Mike’s, while Johnson was recently named one of 15 players for the National vote for the Houten Award.

They have a combined eight Big 12 weekly awards, including three Player of the Week awards for Nowell and five Newcomer of the Week awards by Johnson, as well as two National Players of the Week. The five Newcomer of the Week awards have since become the most by a Wildcat Michael Beasley in 2008.

Johnson, a six-foot-tall, 230-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., currently averages 17.8 points for the team on 51.9 percent (203-of-391) from the field, including 42.4 percent (42-of-99) from 3-point range and 72.5 percent (103-of-142) from the free throw line, to go with a team-best 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes per game. He is one of only two players (Kansas’ Jalen Wilson) to finish in the top-5 of the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding in both overall and league play.

A 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, NY, Nowell averages 17 points on 37.6 percent (146 of 388) of the field, including 35.6 percent (74 of 208) of 3 -point range and 88.5 percent (162-of-183) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 36.4 minutes per game . He is in the top 3 of the Big 12 in 13 categories, including tops in assists (238), assists/game, free throws (162) and free throw attempt (183), free throw percentage, steals (76), steals/ game and minutes.

Nowell finished first in the Big 12 game rankings in 6 categories, including scoring (19.5 ppg.), 3-point field goals/game (2.8), assists (7.2 apg.), steals (2.8 spg.), free throw percentage (91.1) and minutes (38.8 mpg.).

Nowell ranks third nationally in assists/game (7.7 apg.) and total assists (238), while ranking in the top 20 in 5 other categories, including fifth in steals (76), eighth in steals /game (2.5 spg.), 13th in free throws made (162), 19th in minutes/game (36.3), and 20th in free throw percentage. He has 8 games this season with 10 or more assists, while having 7 double-doubles (points/assists), including the school’s first 30-10 double-double with 32 points and 14 assists in the win over No. 19/16 Baylor on January 7. He became the first Wildcat to post consecutive 30-point games since then Michael Beasley in 2008 with his 36 and 32 point efforts at No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/16 Baylor.

K-State has retired from the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 3 seed to play the No. 6 seed and No. 22/22 TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) at 8:30 p.m. , CT on Thursday, March 9. The tournament starts on Wednesday, March 8 with two games in the first round.

