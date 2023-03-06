Women’s tennis falls hard-fought 4-3 decision to Kansas





Next game: at the University of Louisiana 3/10/2023 | 11 AM Mar. 10 (Fri) / 11:00 am bee University of Louisiana History NORFOLK, Va. The 17th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks pulled off a pair of three-set victories to beat the 22nd-seeded Old Dominion 4-3 in a women’s tennis game at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center on Sunday. In doubles, the Jayhawks scored the team point with first and third place wins. ODU equalized doubles with a 6-3 win on line two Alesya Yakubovich And Shah Biran . Singles saw ODU take a 2-1 lead as Alexandra Victorovich started with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tamari Gagoshidze on line four. Immediately after that win, Biran recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Maria Titova on line two for the 2-1 lead. Kansas tied the game with a line five victory, but in a battle of the top 45 ranked players, ranked 19th Tatsiana Sasnouskaja rallied after dropping the first set for a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over 41st ranked Malika Ngounoue to put ODU at 3-2. From there, the Jayhawks took wins in the third and six spots to clinch the win. “A brave effort from this group today. I was inspired at all positions by the guts we showed. A solid team performance. I’m excited to start our conference schedule,” said ODU Head Coach Dominic Manila . ODU (5-4) opens Sun Belt Conference play Friday at Louisiana and then Sunday at Texas State. #17 Kansas 4, #22 Old Dominion 3

Singles competition

1. #19 Tatsiana Sasnouskaja (ODU-W) def. #41 Ngounoue, Malkia (KU23) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

2. Shah Biran (ODU-W) def. Titova, Maria (KU23) 6-2, 6-2

3. Manu, Carmen Roxana (KU23) defeated. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU-W) 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3

4. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) defeated. Gagoshidze, Tamari (KU23) 6-3, 6-2

5. VanVuren, Jensen Heike (KU23) def. Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

6. Manyoma-Velasquez, M (KU23) reports. Mya Byrd (ODU-W) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Van Vuuren, Jensen Heike/Ngounoue, Malkia (KU23) defeated. Alexandra Viktorovich/ Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) 6-2

2. Alesya Yakubovich / Shah Biran (ODU-W) def. Gagoshidze, Tamari/Costache, Silvia M (KU23) 6-3

3. Massey, Jocelyn/Manu, Carmen Roxana (KU23) reports. Mya Byrd / Tatsiana Sasnouskaja (ODU-W) 7-6

Match Notes:

University of Kansas 9-1; National ranking #17

Ancient Dominion 5-4; National ranking #22

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,2,5,1,6,3)

