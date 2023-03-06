5 reasons to be in the hypetrain of 2023

FSU football will begin spring training Monday after completing their final installation of the Tour of Duty and strength and conditioning program.

The hype around the program is palpable as the coaching staff landed the top transfer portal class at the national level, which enrolled this spring.

Not only that, but the Noles are among the programs returning most of their production from last season.

That’s one of the reasons why I don’t understand the mindset of some of our fans.

So here’s my take on FSU football in 23. Emotionally, I’m on the hype train. But rationally, we lost to all 3 ranked teams we played. It’s hard for me to figure out that we go out and beat ranked teams. As a fan I’m in favor of it, but I’m in the show me phase. — Chad Reidlinger (@ChadReidlinger) February 17, 2023

FSU football will bet on favorites in almost every game on the schedule, and the two teams they might not bet on favorites against?

FSU beat one of them last year, and the other will have a new, inexperienced quarterback and new offensive coordinator against them early in the season.

The other team on the schedule that FSU lost to gets a new quarterback and loses several guys who were on the team forever (hyperbole).

Could FSU lay an egg and lose 4-5 games in 2023? Anything is possible, but that doesn’t match the trajectory of this program over the past 21 games (15-6).

I was one of the few who said FSU should win eight games well before the 2022 season started. I’ll give you five reasons why you should be on the hype train in 2023.