Georgia football players impress everyone at NFL Combine

Here’s a brief look at some of Georgia’s most notable football performances at this year’s NFL Combine

Former Georgia football players have so far been at the center of the action in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. Georgia fans know from watching these players from past seasons how good these Bulldogs are, but how did they fare under the spotlight of NFL Scouting?

Georgia Football NFL Combine Achievement: Stetson Bennett

Entering the Scouting Combine, Georgia’s two-time National Championship-winning quarterback came under more scrutiny than most. While winning his second championship proved the doubters wrong, it was his decision making after the national title game that left NFL scouts asking the hard questions.

In short, it’s been a mixed few days in Indianapolis for Bennett. He came under scrutiny during the media rounds, and Bennett admitted that the NFL front offices had focused on his arrest in Dallas and his decision to skip the Shrine and Senior Bowls.

Bennett also took the opportunity to explain his actions during the National Championship celebration, which had drawn so much criticism, especially from Georgia fans. From the media, both print and social, the Mailman’s responses seemed to hit the right note. Bennett admitted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pushed him on these issues and he thought the interview “went well”.

If Stetson thought he had the critics off his back after the interviews, his 40-yard dash time got everyone hot under the collar. His 40th time of 4.67 seconds was neither earth-shattering nor disastrous. However, the critics were back with Bennet’s alleged lack of effort in his first run. Which proves that you can’t always please all people.

However, Bennett came into his own during throwing practice, where his accuracy and arm strength surprised many but Bulldog fans. Bennett impressed spectators with his deep balls, with fans, media and scouts applauding him. This was the end of his NFL Combine week that he must have dreamed of.