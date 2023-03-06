Sports
Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifter is BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award for 2022 after a public vote.
The 28-year-old Commonwealth champion, who also won in 2021, becomes the first person to take the honor twice.
Chanu joined the awards ceremony in Delhi through a live link and said, “I am very excited and want to say that I will work even harder for the upcoming Olympics and win more medals for India.”
The other shortlisted contenders were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, boxer Nikhat Zareen and badminton player PV Sindhu.
Table tennis player Bhavina Patel was named Para Sportswoman of the Year – a category introduced for the first time – after winning Commonwealth gold.
Patel, 36, said: “It is a gratifying feeling to win this prestigious award, which is part of a wonderful initiative that empowers women and athletes.
“It is also commendable to see the BBC focusing on parasport and making India more inclusive.”
Former hockey star and coach Pritam Siwach received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian sport and inspiring generations of players.
The 48-year-old was the first female hockey coach to receive the Dronacharya Award, which was established in 1985 and honors sports coaches in India.
“I want to thank the BBC for selecting me,” she said. “It motivates us when we get such awards.”
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas was chosen as the Emerging Athlete of the Year.
Ghanghas, 22, is a two-time junior world champion and won Commonwealth gold in 2022.
The invited audience at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi watched a video message from gymnastics great Simone Biles before Ghanghas took the stage to collect her award.
Biles said: “Nitu works so hard and proved herself top of her class at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”
In response, Ghanghas said, “I am very happy. This will motivate female athletes to perform even better. Last year I was a guest at this ceremony. So it is a nice experience this year to be a winner. Already my energy is now on Olympic preparation.”
The Indian Commonwealth team that won a gold medal was also honored at the ceremony and received a special trophy for their historic achievement.
And 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi and 106-year-old Rambai received their Changemaker of the Year awards.
Devi won gold in the 100m dash at the World Masters Athletics in Finland and bronze in the shot put. Rambai won gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at the 2022 National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara.
Attending the ceremony were Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Dilip Tirkey, former captain of India’s national men’s hockey team and current president of Hockey India, Olympic boxing champion Vijender Singh and India’s top table tennis player Manika Batra.
The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year was established in 2019 to honor the country’s top sportswomen and highlight the issues and challenges female athletes face there.
The five nominees for the BBC Indian Sportswoman Award were announced in February by a jury of well-known sports journalists, writers and experts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/64841692
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK weather warning raised as Arctic air arrives early | england weather
- Here’s the status of anti-drag bills in the United States
- Francis Rossi is “very tempted” to make another Status Quo album | Entertainment
- Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifter is BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year
- High Springs Lions Clubs Cinderellas Closet donates prom dresses to local high school girls
- Throwback to the Oscars 95 years of growing pains Chicago Tribune
- Nepse falls below 2,000 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
- TikTok sets new default time limits for users under 18 | Entertainment
- Clarkson defeats Brown 5-1 to advance to ECAC Playoffs
- US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is questioned for her “taxing the rich” dress at the 2021 Met Gala
- New study reveals the source of toothed whale sounds
- The Rome Country Club enters 2023 with many improvements