Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifter is BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Mirabai Chanu has won BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year for the second time

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award for 2022 after a public vote.

The 28-year-old Commonwealth champion, who also won in 2021, becomes the first person to take the honor twice.

Chanu joined the awards ceremony in Delhi through a live link and said, “I am very excited and want to say that I will work even harder for the upcoming Olympics and win more medals for India.”

The other shortlisted contenders were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, boxer Nikhat Zareen and badminton player PV Sindhu.

Mirabai Chanu: ‘I only got a full diet twice a week’

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel was named Para Sportswoman of the Year – a category introduced for the first time – after winning Commonwealth gold.

Patel, 36, said: “It is a gratifying feeling to win this prestigious award, which is part of a wonderful initiative that empowers women and athletes.

“It is also commendable to see the BBC focusing on parasport and making India more inclusive.”

Former hockey star and coach Pritam Siwach received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian sport and inspiring generations of players.

The 48-year-old was the first female hockey coach to receive the Dronacharya Award, which was established in 1985 and honors sports coaches in India.

“I want to thank the BBC for selecting me,” she said. “It motivates us when we get such awards.”

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas was chosen as the Emerging Athlete of the Year.

Ghanghas, 22, is a two-time junior world champion and won Commonwealth gold in 2022.

The invited audience at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi watched a video message from gymnastics great Simone Biles before Ghanghas took the stage to collect her award.

Biles said: “Nitu works so hard and proved herself top of her class at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

In response, Ghanghas said, “I am very happy. This will motivate female athletes to perform even better. Last year I was a guest at this ceremony. So it is a nice experience this year to be a winner. Already my energy is now on Olympic preparation.”

The Indian Commonwealth team that won a gold medal was also honored at the ceremony and received a special trophy for their historic achievement.

And 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi and 106-year-old Rambai received their Changemaker of the Year awards.

Devi won gold in the 100m dash at the World Masters Athletics in Finland and bronze in the shot put. Rambai won gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at the 2022 National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara.

Attending the ceremony were Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Dilip Tirkey, former captain of India’s national men’s hockey team and current president of Hockey India, Olympic boxing champion Vijender Singh and India’s top table tennis player Manika Batra.

The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year was established in 2019 to honor the country’s top sportswomen and highlight the issues and challenges female athletes face there.

The five nominees for the BBC Indian Sportswoman Award were announced in February by a jury of well-known sports journalists, writers and experts.