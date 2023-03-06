No. 24/23 Softball defeats Tulsa, 13-1, to close Oklahoma Trip





Next game: Kansas City 8/3/2023 | 03:00 March 08 (Wednesday) / 3:00 PM Kansas City TULSA, Okla. –The No. 24/23 University of Missouri Softball Program (15-6) defeated Tulsa (10-10), 13-1, Sunday at the Collins Family Softball Complex to close the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. Missouri went 3-2 over the weekend in Oklahoma and secured the double-digit victory over Tulsa Sunday with a nine-run seventh. Lauren Kringen earned the victory in the circle for the Tigers, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and walks in six innings. Kara Dale registered a career-best five RBI while Jenna Laird (3-for-4 by 3 runs) and Kate Chester (2-for-3) each added a pair of RBIs in the dominant victory over Invitational co-host Tulsa. Mizzou kept the Golden Hurricane off the board in the first inning with a great defensive play of Chantice Phillips . Kailyn Bearpaw singled to left for Tulsa’s third straight hit of the inning. Phillips neatly fielded the ball into the outfield and shot home to catch the advancing runner and keep the game scoreless. Don’t run @chanticep_28!! ????#To own #MIZ ???? pic.twitter.com/5K320yZFgz Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 5, 2023 The Tigers then opened the scoring with a third three-run run. Payton Jackson led off with a double before advancing a sack on a sacrifice fly. Laird then singled to Jackson for a Daly two-run double off the left field wall. Daly then added an RBI groundout in the fifth to make it 4-0. The Golden Hurricane scored a run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Claira Skaggs to narrow the lead to 4-1. The Tigers then put the game out of reach with a nine-run seventh with five hits. Daly put up an RBI sacrifice fly to right before Chester hit a two-run double off the right field wall. Phillips added a single in the middle to score a pinch runner Hannah McGivern and increases the advantage to 8-1. Tulsa allowed five consecutive walks followed by a hit batsman to widen the gap to 12-1 Tigers. Daly added another sacrifice fly to score Maddie Cutter and narrow the score to 13-1. Taylor Pannell then ended the game in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of groundouts followed by a strikeout. COMMENTS Kara Dale recorded a career-high five RBI in the win, including a pair of sacrifice flies and a two-run double.

recorded a career-high five RBI in the win, including a pair of sacrifice flies and a two-run double. Jenna Laird pace the Tigers at the plate with three hits (3-for-4), three runs, two RBI and a walk. She also stole three bases with the best game of her career.

pace the Tigers at the plate with three hits (3-for-4), three runs, two RBI and a walk. She also stole three bases with the best game of her career. Kate Chester went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles (career best) to go with two RBIs and a walk.

went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles (career best) to go with two RBIs and a walk. Juliet Crenshaw , Payton Jackson , Chantice Phillips And Maddie Cutter each had an RBI. Crenshaw, Phillips and Snider also scored twice.

, , And each had an RBI. Crenshaw, Phillips and Snider also scored twice. Payton Jackson scored her second double of the season.

scored her second double of the season. Juliet Crenshaw stole a career-high three bases with two runs, one hit, one RBI and a walk.

stole a career-high three bases with two runs, one hit, one RBI and a walk. Lauren Kringen earned the victory in the circle for the Tigers, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and walks in six innings.

earned the victory in the circle for the Tigers, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and walks in six innings. With the win, Lauren Kringen improved to 6-3 in 2023 (33-15 in her career with Mizzou).

improved to 6-3 in 2023 (33-15 in her career with Mizzou). Taylor Pannell then ended the game in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of groundouts followed by a strikeout.

then ended the game in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of groundouts followed by a strikeout. For Taylor Pannell it was her sixth appearance of the season and the fourth time she threw 1.0 inning in 2023.

it was her sixth appearance of the season and the fourth time she threw 1.0 inning in 2023. Eight Tigers scored in the win.

Eight Tigers scored on Sunday.

With the win, Mizzou ended the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational with a 3-2 point and tied the weekend series (1-1) with Tulsa. NEXT ONE Mizzou will play its next home game against Kansas City in the home opener on Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The first throw is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

The Tigers then welcome Kentucky for their SEC opening weekend March 10-12 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. First roll is 4 p.m., CT Friday and 1 p.m., CT Saturday and Sunday. FOLLOW THE TIGER For all the latest news on MizzouSoftball, stay tuned to MUTigers.com and follow the team @MizzouSoftball(Twitter,Instagram,Facebook).

Tickets for a single game are currently on sale. A limited number of reserved grandstands and berm season tickets are also still available. Tickets can be purchased online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2023/3/5/no-24-23-softball-downs-tulsa-13-1-to-conclude-oklahoma-trip.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos