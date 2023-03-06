WTT Star Contender Goa: Despite absence of Ma Long and Chen Meng, Liang Jingkun headlines Chinese sweep

When the line-up for the WTT World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa was announced and headlined by legendary Chinese Ma Long, a two-time Olympic champion and arguably the greatest table tennis player ever, fans went berserk and rushed to book tickets for the event.

Just days before the event, it was announced that Long and other top Chinese people, including Olympic champion Chen Meng, had withdrawn due to Covid-19 and injuries. The Chinese had decided to rest their main squad ahead of the Singapore Smash – the top tier WTT tournament – next week and sent their second string instead.

Fan Zhendong, the only No. 1 in the world, was regarded as the best Chinese player and when he shockingly lost in the Rd of 32 to Korea’s Cho Daeseong, No. 193, Chinese dominance was threatened and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto became the favorite.

But China showed why they dominate the table tennis world as they managed to win the men’s and women’s singles on Sunday.

What was notable about the wins was that both winners were not on the initial list of players who would come to India for the tournament. It was only after Long and Meng retreated that they were told to travel to India.

Mrs. Petra Sorling, President, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF); Cheng I-Ching (second in women’s singles); Wang Yidi (Women’s Singles Winner) and Shri. Anurag Thakur, Hon. Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Union

In the women’s singles, China’s Wang Yidi beat Cheng I-Ching 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4), but the highlight of the day was the men’s singles final between the two Chinese. paddler teenage prodigy Lin Shidong and 26-year-old Liang Jingkun. The veteran Jingkun triumphed 4-2 (11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9) in a match that fully lived up to his top billing.

After winning the first game, Jingkun lost the next two and ran into trouble 1-7 in the fourth. But he fought back and saved three game points at 7-10 before winning 10-12. Fighting back was something he had to do in the next game as well, trailing 10-8. In the sixth, however, it was the opposite. Leading 8-2, the world number 7 allowed Shidong to tie the score before holding his spirits to close out the match.

Although Shidong lost, he treated table tennis enthusiasts who came from all over India, mainly Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi, to riveting action in the first WTT tournament to be held on the Indian coast.

Cheng I-Ching & Li Yu-Jhun (Women’s Doubles runners-up) and Miyu Nagasaki & Miwa Harimoto (Women’s Doubles winners) on the right and Shunsuke Togamai & Yukiya Uda (Men’s Doubles Runners-up) and Cho Seungmin & A Jaehyun (Men’s Doubles Winners) to the left. (WTT)

Shidong, one of the main paddlers of the Chinese national team, has placed great hopes on him. With his lightning-fast forehand loop and counter-topspin shots, he’s seen as the successor to Long and those are some giant shoes to fill. Jingkun even admitted after the final that he treats Shidong as a key player in the Chinese team for years to come. .

Contestant of the Paris Games

Jingkun himself is in phenomenal shape and is seen as a medal contender for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was in great form all week leading up to the final, racking up impressive wins over the world’s top 30 players, Wong Chun Ting and Lin Gaoyuan. His 3-1 victory over Harimoto in the semifinals was a thrilling topspin match.

China dominates the world table tennis table. The top three men and top four women are all from the country. They have been by far the most successful country when it comes to TT at the Olympics, winning an impressive 60 medals, including 36 gold.

When asked what they do differently that makes them such a dominant force, Jingkun just laughed. There is no secret ingredient. We just train really hard as a team. We train together and constantly motivate each other to get better, he said.

Then there’s also the never-give-up mentality, something that Jingkun showed quite prominently in the title fight.

My mindset was positive. Although he (Shidong) played very well, because I was mentally strong I was able to push through to the win. Even when you’re down, the mindset is to make a comeback. You just have to stay positive, Jingkun said.

It may be his first Star Contender title, having previously won four WTT Series trophies, but Jingkun has no time to celebrate. I just want to go home and rest up for the Singapore event next week, he said.

He wasn’t seen as a favorite for the Smash, but with this win he’s not ruled out.