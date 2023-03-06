WTC finalists Aus hope to keep up the momentum





‘…The players and staff are to be commended for the level of cricket we have played over the past two years. It would be a great reward for everyone to finish as World Testing Champion.” PICTURE: Under deputy skipper Steve Smith, Australia will play India in the fourth and final test in Ahmedabad, which begins on March 9. Photo: ICC/Getty Images Australia is convincing nine-wicket victory over India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore helped them book a place for this year’s ICC World Test Championship Final. They were dominant in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, winning 11 matches out of 18. Australia currently tops the leaderboard with 68.52 percent of their possible WTC points and remains in first place regardless of the remaining results. Smith, who replaced Australia’s regular captain Pat Cummins in the third Test, was applauded for reserving a place in the WTC final. “It is incredibly rewarding to qualify for our first ever ICC World Test Championship Final,” said Smith ICC. “It has been a goal of ours for some time. The players and staff deserve great credit for the level of cricket we have played over the last two years. To finish as World Test Champions would be a great reward for everyone. “Being able to play the WTC final for the Ashes also means a great opportunity for our fans to extend their stay and come see us at The Oval. We have one more test to play here in India where we hope to maintain this momentum. India leads the four-game series 2-1 and is in contention for a place in the final alongside Australia with a victory in the final Test at Ahmedabad. If they don’t, they will have to depend on New Zealand to do them a favor against Sri Lanka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/wtc-finalists-aus-hope-to-maintain-momentum-aus-tour-india-2023/20230305.htm

