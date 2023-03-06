Football community remembers hall of fame coach Joel Hicks





PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) — Legendary local football coach Joel Hicks has passed away, according to Pulaski County Public Schools. Some of Hicks’ former players spoke to WDBJ7 about the impact he had on their professional careers and the Pulaski community. Coach Hicks became the head football coach of Pulaski County High School in 1979. As a coach, Hicks was known for leading with tough love. I wouldn’t be the only player to say how much it meant to them later in life to be coached the way they were coached, said former NFL player Shayne Graham. Graham played under coach Hicks from 1992-1995. Graham says Coach Hicks’ heart was immeasurable as a person. There is a time in your life when things went well and things didn’t always go well. And he was there for all those people, Graham added. New Orleans Defensive Line coach Todd Grantham says the stadium was the place to be every Friday night. Grantham was in high school when Coach Hicks was first hired and played under his leadership from 1982-1984. Developed a legacy that you know is unparalleled ever since. And really brought a community together, Grantham said. Coach Hicks loved the community as much as the community loved him. The people of Pulaski County have made it my home. I live here, I’ll die here, Hicks said in 2008. They made it my home and they supported me and we’ve put on quite a football program. He had over 200 wins, 17 district titles, six regional titles and one state championship. Graham was part of the winning team in 1992. He even called for me to kick a game-winning field goal in the state semifinals. A lot of people might not because I was a freshman, Graham explained. But eventually he did. We made it and we ended up winning a state championship. The only one our school has ever won. In 2008, the field was named after Hicks, and in 2016 he was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame. But despite his great performance, his relationships with players were the most important thing. And whether you were going to extend your career as a college player or hey you were going to go into the community and become an important part of that community he really had a deep concern for how you were developing as a man and the choices you were making were, Grantham added. Becoming a second father to many like Graham and Grantham. Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

