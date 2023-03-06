Women’s Tennis Logs 5-2 Win in Washington State





Next game: ohio state 3/12/2023 | 12:00 am UCLA Tennis-1 Apple. 12 (Sun) / 12:00 AM ohio state PULLMAN, wash. The UCLA women’s tennis team earned its first Pac-12 play win on Sunday, beating Washington State 5-2 at the Simmelink Tennis Courts at Hollingbery Fieldhouse. The Bruins (4-3, 1-1 Pac-12) took their final three wins of the day, including by Elise Wagle straight clincher. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , Vanessa Ong And Fangran Tian also won for UCLA. Yura Nakagawa and Elyse Tse evenly tied the Cougars (7-6, 0-2) on the singles courts. The Bruins earned the double point after dropping only three total games in games completed. Approx and Sasha Vagramov controlled their doubles from the start, breaking serve twice from Fifa Kumhom and Yang Lee for a 3-0 lead. The Bruins would roll to a 6-1 victory for their fourth positive result in six dual-match decisions. Close on their heels the sixth ranked tandem of Wagle and Kimmy Hans resulting in a 6-2 defeat of Nakagawa and Eva Alvarez Sande to record the first run. The four-lane setup at Hollingbery Fieldhouse left Ong and Wagle on the sidelines as the singles match began. Nakagawa tied the overall score on lane 2 dispatch of No. 64 Ava Catanzarite with a 6-3, 6-4 margin in the first completed game. UCLA answered on the top field, where No. 57 Tian went undefeated in dual-match play (5-0) with a 6-2, 6-3 decision over Alvarez Sande. WSU tied the score soon after, as Elyse Tse triumphed 6-4, 6-3 against Vagramov on court 3. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer and the Bruins retook the lead on Court 4, where freshman Kumhom outlasted 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to take her team-high singles win to 16. Ong and Wagle emphatically took their first sets, each winning six of seven games. Wagle surpassed her first-set performance in the second to seal the overall result with a 6–1, 6–0 victory over Abouelsaad on Court 5. Wagle has won eight consecutive singles matches, including four consecutive in dual-match play. Ong picked up her third singles win in as many attempts, a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Stefaniia Mikhailova on Court 6. UCLA takes a break from conference play when it welcomes No. 3 Ohio State to the Los Angeles Tennis Center for a meeting on Sunday, March 12. The first service is scheduled at noon PT. Tennis match results

UCLA v. Washington State

3/5/2023 in Pullman, WA

(Tennis courts Simmelink) #63 UCLA 5, Washington State 2 Singles competition 1. #57 Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) 6-2, 6-3

2. Yura Nakagawa (WSU) defeated #64 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

3. Elyse Tse (WSU) def. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-4, 6-3

4. A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. Fifa Kumhom (WSU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

5. Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Hania Abouelsad (WSU) 6-1, 6-0

6. Vanessa Ong (UCLA) def. Stefania Mikhailova (WSU) 6-1, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. #6 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Eva Alvarez Sande/Yura Nakagawa (WSU) 6-2

2. Hania Abouelsaad/Elyse Tse (WSU) vs. Ava Catanzarite / Fangran Tian (UCLA) 3-4, unfinished

3. Vanessa Ong / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Fifa Kumhom/Yang Lee (WSU) 6-1 Match Notes:

UCLA 4-3; National ranking #63

Washington State 7-6

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (2,1,3,4,5,6)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2023/3/5/womens-tennis-logs-5-2-win-at-washington-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos