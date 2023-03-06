MSU hockey wins Game 3, 4-2, for its first win in the Big Ten tournament series

SOUTH BEND, Indiana Michigan State’s hockey program took a big step forward on Sunday night.

The Spartans won their first-ever Big Ten tournament series, scoring three unanswered goals and clinching a 4-2 victory over Notre Dame in Game 3 of their best-of-3 series.

“It’s been great, and the guys have done a fantastic job. It’s only the second time in Big Ten history the road team has won, so to beat one and come back and hold on was huge for our program,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale. “Notre Dame is such a quality program, and I thought that was their best game of the series. We had a little bend-don’t-break, but that’s what this time of year is about, you have to find a way to to win.”

MSU will now travel to No. 1 Minnesota next Saturday in a one-game semifinal for a spot in the Big Ten tournament finals.

Notre Dame’s Justin Janicke opened the scoring for Notre Dame on the power play just over five minutes into the game. But MSU senior forward Nico Muller responded later in the first period by jumping on a loose puck from a blocked shot and sending it over the glove of Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel.

It was Muller who launched the Spartans’ lead in the second period by winning a play in the offensive zone and sending the puck over the crease immediately, where junior forward Jeremy Davidson charged the puck and pocketed past an outstretched Bischel for a 2-1 lead.

“We were on the same wavelength and I told him during TV time-out that I was going to do it,” Muller said. “We didn’t plan it for the game, but I just felt for it and it worked out.”

MSU extended the lead to two after a punt shot by defender Nash Nienhuis hit MSU Miroslav Mucha on its way to the net. The deflection put Bischel out of position and freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy was able to quickly find and put away the rebound.

Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand scored on the power play with 3:23 left to make it 3-2 and got the Notre Dame crowd as loud as any series. But when the goaltender was pulled, Muller gained possession in the defensive zone and lobbed the puck the full length of the ice, where it trickled into the empty net to give MSU a 4-2 lead.

“It was a great performance from the team and we worked for each other,” said Muller. “It was a really fun game and I think it means a lot to us. We worked so hard and after we got the empty netter it felt really good.”

MSU goaltender Dylan St. Cyr made some great saves along the stretch, most notably a stretching pad save on Notre Dame forward Grant Silianoff that would have cut the Irish’s deficit to just one with enough time left to make a to find an equalizer.

St. Cyr, who played his first four collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, finished with 37 saves and back-to-back wins over his old team.

“I never thought my best games (at Notre Dame) would be green and white, and it felt great to get this win with Michigan State,” said St. Cyr. “We knew we played the first game really well and some bounces didn’t go our way, but we’re a process driven team and we persevered and it showed in the last two games.”

Muller, who only had six points last season, finished with two goals and an assist, giving him a team-leading 34 points on the season. Davidson has now scored in back-to-back games and Shoudy, who disrupted the whole run, was rewarded with his sixth goal of the season.

MSU’s players have been preaching all season that Nightingale’s workouts are harder than the games themselves, and the conditioning and intensity of those workouts certainly helped the Spartans in a three-game, three-day series.

“One hundred percent it made an impact, and I think that’s something you can control and that your body is capable of more than you sometimes think,” Nightingale said. “Our university supports us in a great way and we are able to feed our boys well and get the treatment they need to stay healthy. It’s really exciting for the boys to see success when you train like this, that matters.”

MSU went 0-4 against Minnesota this season, but has a chance to rectify that next Saturday at 9 p.m. and further bolster its NCAA tournament chances. The Spartans will probably still need some teams to stumble into their respective conference tournaments, but MSU jumped to No. 16 in the Pairwise rankings.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott