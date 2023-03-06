Sports
MSU hockey wins Game 3, 4-2, for its first win in the Big Ten tournament series
SOUTH BEND, Indiana Michigan State’s hockey program took a big step forward on Sunday night.
The Spartans won their first-ever Big Ten tournament series, scoring three unanswered goals and clinching a 4-2 victory over Notre Dame in Game 3 of their best-of-3 series.
“It’s been great, and the guys have done a fantastic job. It’s only the second time in Big Ten history the road team has won, so to beat one and come back and hold on was huge for our program,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale. “Notre Dame is such a quality program, and I thought that was their best game of the series. We had a little bend-don’t-break, but that’s what this time of year is about, you have to find a way to to win.”
MSU will now travel to No. 1 Minnesota next Saturday in a one-game semifinal for a spot in the Big Ten tournament finals.
Notre Dame’s Justin Janicke opened the scoring for Notre Dame on the power play just over five minutes into the game. But MSU senior forward Nico Muller responded later in the first period by jumping on a loose puck from a blocked shot and sending it over the glove of Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel.
It was Muller who launched the Spartans’ lead in the second period by winning a play in the offensive zone and sending the puck over the crease immediately, where junior forward Jeremy Davidson charged the puck and pocketed past an outstretched Bischel for a 2-1 lead.
“We were on the same wavelength and I told him during TV time-out that I was going to do it,” Muller said. “We didn’t plan it for the game, but I just felt for it and it worked out.”
MSU extended the lead to two after a punt shot by defender Nash Nienhuis hit MSU Miroslav Mucha on its way to the net. The deflection put Bischel out of position and freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy was able to quickly find and put away the rebound.
Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand scored on the power play with 3:23 left to make it 3-2 and got the Notre Dame crowd as loud as any series. But when the goaltender was pulled, Muller gained possession in the defensive zone and lobbed the puck the full length of the ice, where it trickled into the empty net to give MSU a 4-2 lead.
“It was a great performance from the team and we worked for each other,” said Muller. “It was a really fun game and I think it means a lot to us. We worked so hard and after we got the empty netter it felt really good.”
MSU goaltender Dylan St. Cyr made some great saves along the stretch, most notably a stretching pad save on Notre Dame forward Grant Silianoff that would have cut the Irish’s deficit to just one with enough time left to make a to find an equalizer.
St. Cyr, who played his first four collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, finished with 37 saves and back-to-back wins over his old team.
“I never thought my best games (at Notre Dame) would be green and white, and it felt great to get this win with Michigan State,” said St. Cyr. “We knew we played the first game really well and some bounces didn’t go our way, but we’re a process driven team and we persevered and it showed in the last two games.”
Muller, who only had six points last season, finished with two goals and an assist, giving him a team-leading 34 points on the season. Davidson has now scored in back-to-back games and Shoudy, who disrupted the whole run, was rewarded with his sixth goal of the season.
MSU’s players have been preaching all season that Nightingale’s workouts are harder than the games themselves, and the conditioning and intensity of those workouts certainly helped the Spartans in a three-game, three-day series.
“One hundred percent it made an impact, and I think that’s something you can control and that your body is capable of more than you sometimes think,” Nightingale said. “Our university supports us in a great way and we are able to feed our boys well and get the treatment they need to stay healthy. It’s really exciting for the boys to see success when you train like this, that matters.”
MSU went 0-4 against Minnesota this season, but has a chance to rectify that next Saturday at 9 p.m. and further bolster its NCAA tournament chances. The Spartans will probably still need some teams to stumble into their respective conference tournaments, but MSU jumped to No. 16 in the Pairwise rankings.
Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/sports/college/msu/hockey/2023/03/05/msu-hockey-wins-game-3-4-2-for-first-big-ten-tourney-series-win/69974568007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrating the mystery genre with Murderous March
- MSU hockey wins Game 3, 4-2, for its first win in the Big Ten tournament series
- Grogu Fights Google With Search Engine Easter Eggs
- China’s National People’s Congress opens in Beijing – BBC News
- PM Modi: PM Narendra Modi to attend ministerial swearing-in ceremony in three northeastern states
- Boris Johnson appoints his father Stanley as a knight, report says | Political news
- President Jokowi inaugurates a number of infrastructures in Kab. Bandung
- Bollywood filming returns to Kashmir
- Women’s Tennis Logs 5-2 Win in Washington State
- Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space-age programming
- Wall Street mystery deepens as stock traders ignore bond market signals
- Ex-prosecutor: Trump has a ‘steep, rocky, uphill climb’ in legal battle