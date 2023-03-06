Grace Harris stuns cricket world with ‘crazed’ final-over heroics in WPL

Grace Harris shot 22 from the final in the Women’s Premier League. Image: Getty

Australian star Grace Harris is the talk of the town cricket world after some incredible heroic finals in the Women’s Premier League. Playing in her first game for the UP Warriorz, Harris needed Sunday 19 of the final to beat the Gujarat Giants.

Not only did she get the required 19, she added three more with one ball left just to be on the safe side. The big-hitting all-rounder managed to crush two sixes, two fours and a two on the final throws to give her side an improbable victory in the inaugural WPL.

SAD TWIST: Cricket fans react to new developments surrounding Pat Cummins

SAD TO SEE: Cricket world reacts to ’emotional’ revelation Trent Copeland

It capped off a remarkable seven days for Harris, who helped Australia win the final of the T20 World Cup last week against South Africa. Her exploits on Sunday handed national teammate Alyssa Healy a loss in her first game as Giants captain.

“Grace is Grace – that’s the only way to describe her,” said Healy after Harris’ brilliant unbeaten hit of 59 off 26 balls. The Lucknow based Warriorz chased Gujarat’s aggregate of 6-169 to win by three wickets with only one ball to spare.

Harris, one of the great characters of the Australian game, was named player of the match. “I started badly and thought I was fluttering,” she said afterwards.

The Aussie star produced an unbeaten partnership of 70 from just 26 balls with England spin star Sophie Ecclestone. Harris blasted past the final for six, ball, two, four, ball, four, and six.

“Great feeling to cross the line. No hassle, fun, drinks and burgers at the end of the day!” she laughed.

Meg Lanning is off to an incredible start as Delhi captain

Earlier, Meg Lanning, captain of the Australian national team made an equally dizzying start as skipper of the Delhi Capitals, with a blistering 72 to set up an emphatic 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium. The Aussie talisman smashed 14 boundaries in her 43-ball innings, sharing a hugely entertaining opening partnership of 162 with Indian teen star Shafali Verma (84 off 45 balls).

Story continues

Lanning said she enjoyed her new challenge in the potentially game-changing competition, featuring the best players in the world. “It was a lot of fun,” said the seven-time world champion. “The crowd was great, the atmosphere was great and it’s nice to start with a win. It was really important to get some momentum early on.”

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma played for the Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

It wasn’t all good news for Australia’s contingent in the WPL, though. Annabel Sutherland delivered the fateful final to Harris, conceding a total of 24 points. She produced two bases before Harris clocked a full toss over a deep back square for the winning six.

And Gujarat captain Beth Mooney was unable to take the field after that she injured her knee during the opening match of the tournament on Saturday. The Aussie veteran will be much needed after two wins from two matches but will not know the extent of the knee problem until Monday.

Aussie bowler Megan Schutt was hammered for 45 from four wicketless overs for Bangalore. She hit 30 not out of 19 balls at the end of the innings, but they came as consolation runs as her side finished well behind Delhi’s aggregate of 2-223.

Ellyse Perry hit 31 from 19 balls for RCB, but she was bowled by American player of the match Tara Norris, who finished with remarkable figures of 5-29 from her four overs.

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.