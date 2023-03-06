Sports
Night dedicated to football and fundraising, but everyone thinks about WSU women’s basketball
BELLEVUE — The event was dedicated to Washington State football and raising money for the athletic department’s Unleash Excellence Fund. But the big topic in the minds of the 400 faithful who showed up, as well as the two keynote speakers – athletic director pat chun and football coach Jack Dickert — was the Washington State women’s basketball team.
“We have a chance to make history, but it’s really a testament to that Kamie Ethridge,” Chun told Cougfan.com in an interview before the formal program began. “Those of us who have been in sports all our lives, you recognize on all these teams that you become a champion before you actually win a championship. You see from day one all the things this team does in terms of culture, character, heart, everything that comes with it.”
The title fight with the Bruins marks a “special day for Washington State as we get an opportunity for one of the great teams in Washington State history to do something very extraordinary, very special,” he added. You can watch all of Chun’s comments — which also pertain to NIL, the timeline for building an indoor practice facility and fundraising — in this video…
Dickert is so excited about the basketball team’s run-up to the Pac-12 Tournament title game that he planned to take an early morning flight to Las Vegas so he’ll be in the stands today when the Cougars tip off at 2 Pacific against UCLA. Chun planned to catch the same flight, as did Kirk and Noel Schulz.
The game will air on ESPN2, which Chun definitely mentioned a few times Saturday at Bellevue during the third of three Night with Cougar Athletics events held in the state in recent weeks. More than $375,000 was raised, bringing the total of three events to more than $700,000.
But while fundraising and football took center stage, it didn’t seem like a conversation in the lively pre-dinner social hour could begin without a one-sentence version uttered: What about our basketball team?!
Dickert wanted to talk about it. Jen Greeny, the highly successful WSU volleyball coach, wanted to talk about it. Jack Thompson, the legendary Throwin’ Samoan, wanted to talk about them. So did former Seahawks Pro Bowler Rob Tobeck.
Yogi Roth, the Pac-12 Network’s emcee of the evening, joked that you know every school in the Pac-12 is rooting for the Cougars today. His comment, also echoed by Chun, refers to the fact that UCLA is one of the conference’s two defecting schools.
But there’s more to it. This Cougar team is hard not to love. They are skimpy. They are selfless. They love eachother. They have 22 victories. Chun calls them “a joy to watch”.
Indeed, Coach Kamie Ethridge’s crew is now so familiar to the crimson faithful that surnames are not required. People talked about Charlisse, Bella, Ula and the rest on Saturday with the understanding that, yes – just like Beyonce, Adele and Cher – any person with a heartbeat knows who they are without the need for a last name.
They’ve so taken the hearts and minds of Cougar Nation that Saturday marked the first time in years of these gatherings that Andy Grammar’s “Back Home” was relegated to second fiddle on the PA. First place belonged to the Cougar women’s team’s adopted theme song, Shania Twain’s “Feel Like a Woman.”
CLICK HERE to read Jamey Vinnick’s preview of today’s WSU-UCLA tournament title game.
???????????????????????? ????????????… ???????? ????
seattle?? Vegas
Pumped to support @WSUCougarWBB!!! @pac12 ?? Championship game at 2 p.m
Let’s do this!!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/p07MnEYCCK
— Pat Chun (@pat_chun) March 5, 2023
REMARKABLE: Chun told the faithful that plans are being made for a new basketball complex and an arena for the women’s and men’s teams. Beasley Coliseum celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. He noted that 11 of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 have modern basketball complexes, as do each of the four schools claimed to be on the conference’s expansion list. More details on the proposed project will follow in the coming months.
