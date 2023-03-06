Wang Yidi and Liang Jingkun make China claim both singles crowns





Table tennis powerhouse China claimed both singles titles at the first-ever WTT Star Contender Goa, as world No. 4 Wang Yidi edged aside Chinese Taipei’s Cheng-I-Ching (ranked 31) 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11 -8, 11-4) in a 37-minute demolition for the women’s singles crown, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao, Goa. That confirmed the singles sweep, as the men’s singles was an all-Chinese affair, in which World No. 7 Liang Jingkun defeated 17-year-old compatriot Lin Shidong, ranked 24, 4-2 (11-6, 9-11 , 10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9) in the best-of-seven final, which was a much closer affair. This was also Wang’s second WTT Star Contender title, following her win in Budapest last July. China all the way into singles In women’s singles, Cheng was simply outclassed by Wang. It wasn’t until the second game that there was a moment when both were tied at eight, but after that brief spell, Wang was in complete control throughout the match. Overall, I really enjoy participating in this tournament and winning it, she said after the win. The men’s singles final was a complete contrast in comparison. No quarters were given as both men treated the packed stadium to excellent table tennis. Liang took the first game, but the younger Lin came back strong to take the next two and looked favored to win the game as he led 7-2 in the fourth. However, Liang dug deep and used all his experience to bounce back and win the match at 12-10. The teenager also led most of the fifth, but Liang bounced back to win that too 12-10. To Lin’s credit he didn’t get bogged down and kept going, but Liang was too strong on the day and won the sixth 11-9 and the title with it. Liang said after the game: Thank you everyone for your support, I will continue to work hard. About his compatriot Lin, he added, he is a very important part of the Chinese team and hopefully he will also be a very important player for China in the future. Popular winner in women’s doubles Japan’s pair of Miyu Nagasaki and crowd favorite Miwa Harimoto won the women’s doubles with a comfortable 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6) victory over Chinese Taipei pair Cheng and Li Yu-Jhun. Miwa, still 14, who has endeared herself to the fans in Goa with her performances that saw her reach two doubles finals, in addition to the women’s singles semi-finals, was finally and deservedly rewarded with a title. She had previously lost the mixed doubles final to Korean duo Jang Woojin and Jeon Jihee on Saturday. Miwa said after the match, “This is my first time winning the WTT women’s doubles title, I’m really happy.” Chinese Taipeis Cheng, who also had a great tournament, was unfortunately on the wrong side of two finals on the day. Korea wins men’s doubles for second title in Goa Korean pair An Jaehyun and Cho Seungmin took the men’s doubles title and helped Korea match China with two titles in Goa. The duo defeated Japanese Shunsuke Togami, who also finished second in two finals, and Yukiya Uda 3-1 (11-3, 9-11, 12-10, 11-4) in the final game of the tournament.

