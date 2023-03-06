Top-seeded UConn takes on Villanova for BIG EAST Championship





UNCASVILLE, Conn. The top-seeded and ninth-seeded UConn women’s basketball team (28-5, 18-2 BIG EAST) will face No. 2 Villanova (28-5, 17-3) in the 2023 BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game on Monday at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network (97-9 ESPN). Junior Alice Edwards had 20 points and 12 rebounds as UConn raced past Marquette on Sunday, 81-52. Graduate student Dorka Juhász (14 points, 11 rebounds) and junior Nika Mühl (11 points, 10 assists) also had double-doubles, as all five of UConn’s starters scored in double figures. UConn had 48 points in the paint compared to Marquette’s only eight. UConn will compete for its 10e direct conference tournament trophy. The Huskies are 96-13 (.880) all-time in conference tournaments. The Huskies have won a total of 27 conference tournament titles: 20 in the BIG EAST and seven in the American Athletic Conference. UConn has played in the championship game of every conference tournament since 2005. Villanova advanced to the championship game with a 63-61 victory over Creighton on Sunday. Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats with 37 points in the game. This season, BIG EAST Player of the Year Siegrist leads the country with 29.2 points per game. Head coach Denise Dillon is in her third season with Villanova. UConn is 41-18 all-time vs. Villanova. The Huskies won both regular season games between the teams: a 63-58 win in Hartford on January 29 and a 60-51 win in Villanova on February 18. Five Huskies earned BIG EAST regular season honors, headlined Most Improved Player 2022-23 Alice Edwards and repeating BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Nika Mühl. Edwards and graduate student Lou Lopez Sénéchal were unanimously selected to the All-BIG EAST First Team. Mühl and graduate student Dorka Juhász were sent to the second team and redshirt junior Aubrey Griffin deserved honorable mention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2023/3/5/womens-basketball-top-seeded-uconn-to-face-villanova-for-big-east-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos