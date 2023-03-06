Selectors should resign even if Australia makes stunning comeback: Gavaskar | Cricket





The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has seen a lot of outside chatter about the field. Even before the series got under way, a large number of Australian media outlets and a few ex-cricketers accused India of faking the Nagpur circuit. While talks of producing rank turners in India were relatively low during the Delhi test, it took center stage once again as the action shifted to Indore. Aside from the pitch, the ex-cricketers have been extremely critical of the current squad on several occasions. One of the many incidents was Australian legend Allan Border lashing out at Steve Smith, who innocently gestured a thumbs up to the bowler after a ball hit his perimeter. Aside from this former Australian opener, Matthew Hayden had also criticized the team for their lackluster showing in the series opener. However, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks that instead of pointing fingers at the players, the ex-cricketers should question Australian selectors. Highlighting the shortcomings of the selectors, Gavaskar cited the example of Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the first test due to an Achilles tendon injury. He also presented the Mitchell Starc case. While Starc was part of the playing XI in the third encounter in Indore, Hazlewood has yet to make another appearance in the series. Read also: Gujarat Giants Explain Deandra Dottin’s Controversial Absence From WPL 2023 “While the ex-Australian players on the various media platforms are really trying their players, the ones who should be the real targets are the Australian selectors. How can they pick three players (Hazlewood, Starc and Cameron Green) who they knew were unavailable would be up for selection for the first two test matches? That is, for half of the series, the team management had only 13 players to choose from. Then they fly in a newcomer (Matthew Kuhnemann) when they already had a similar player on the team. If they thought the player on the team wasn’t good enough, why did they choose him in the first place? That meant the team management picked their 11 out of 12 players. Ridiculous. If they have any sense of responsibility, the selectors should resign even if Australia stage a stunning comeback and win the next two Tests and level the series, Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sports star. Also read | ‘It’s not about winning ICC Player of the Year awards’: Akhtar calls PAK youngster ‘captain material’ in explosive dig Coming back to the series, all three Tests played so far have wrapped up in three days. India won the first two comfortably, before Australia staged a stunning comeback under replacement skipper Steve Smith to win the Third Test by nine wickets. With the victory, Australia also reached the final of the World Test Championship, which will be played at The Oval in June. India, on the other hand, hopes for a positive result in the final meeting in Ahmedabad, and if successful, they will join Australia in the final.

