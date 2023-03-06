Chase Brown continues impressive weekend for Illini at the NFL Combine





Illinois NFL Combine History INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois All-American runs back Pursue Brown was on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday as part of the NFL Combine. Brown had a big day, finishing in the top five running backs in the 40-yard sprint, vertical and broad jump, including best marks in both jumps in his position group. Brown continued Illinois’ strong showing at the NFL Combine, following his twin brother, Sydney Brown And Jartavius ​​Martin . Together, the three produced the three best verticals in Illinois history at the NFL Combine and the three best wide jumps in Illinois history at the NFL Combine. Brown’s 40-yard sprint time of 4.43 seconds ranked fifth among running backs and was the fifth best time in Illinois history. East Carolina’s Brown and Keaton Mitchell are the only running backs to finish in the top five of Sunday’s three main events (40, vertical, wide) in their position group. Event Result Run back ranks 40 meter sprint 4.43 seconds 5th Split of 10 meters 1.53 seconds 6th Vertical jump 40″ 1st Wide jump 10′ 7” 1st Bank Monday — Best wide jumps by an Illini in NFL Combine history 133 Jartavius ​​Martin SAF, 2023

130 Sydney Brown SAF, 2023

127 Pursue Brown RB, 2023

127 Geronimo Allison, WR, 2016 Best Verticals by an Illini in NFL Combine history 44.0 Jartavius ​​Martin SAF, 2023

40.5 Sydney Brown SAF, 2023

40.0 Pursue Brown RB, 2023 Best 40-Yard Dash by an Illini in NFL Combine history 4.37 AJ Jenkins, WR, 2012 (1st round pick)

4.40 Vontae Davis, CB, 2009 (1st round pick)

4.41 Rashard Mendenhall, RB, 2008 (1st round pick)

4.42 Martez Wilson, ILB, 2011 (3rd round pick)

4.43 Pursue Brown RB, 2023 ————————————————– ————————————— Previous results: Event Result Security classes 40 meter sprint 4.46 seconds 3rd Split of 10 meters 1.47 seconds 1st Vertical jump 44″ 1st Wide jump 11′ 1” 1st Bank 15 13th Jartavius ​​Martin had an impressive Friday at the NFL Combine, setting the Illinois Combine record in the vertical jump and posting the 8th best 40-yard dash time in Illinois history at the Combine. Martin’s vert is currently ranked No. 1 in the entire 2023 NFL Combine and ranks eighth in Combine history. His wide jump also set an Illinois record, finishing tied for fourth at this year’s Combine. Martin’s 40-yard dash is the third best in terms of safety. Event Result Security classes 40 meter sprint 4.47 seconds 4th Split of 10 meters 1.51 seconds 3rd Vertical jump 40.5″ 3rd Wide jump 10′ 10” 2nd Bank 23 2nd Sydney Browns 40.5″ vertical is the second best vertical in Illinois combine history, behind only Martin’s, and was the 14th best vertical through a safety in combine history. It was also the 8th to date best vertical on this year’s combine. Brown’s broad jump was the second best in Illinois history, again only behind Martin, and ranks among the top 15 Combine competitors to date. Combine history, behind only Vontae Davis in 2009 (25), and second best on this year’s combine. Brown is the only safety to finish in the top four of his position group in the 40-yard sprint, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press. Projected first round pick Devon Witherspoon did not participate in the day’s events due to an injury. His next opportunity to perform for scouts is at Pro Day in Illinois on March 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/3/5/football-chase-brown-continues-impressive-weekend-for-illini-at-the-nfl-combine.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos