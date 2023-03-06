Niesenbaum’s second-place finish at ACC Championship earns NCAA bid





RALEIGH, NC Senior Jonah Niesenbaum earned himself an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Championships after finishing second at the ACC Wrestling Championships at Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday. Overall, Duke accumulated 14.0 team points on the day and finished sixth in the conference championships. HOW IT HAPPENED Junior Logan Aggin battled to a fourth-place finish on 133 after falling to NC State’s top seeded and eventual ACC Champion Kai Orine in the opening round.

The Lancaster, Ohio native bounced right back into the consolation semifinals, beating Virginia's Marlon Yarbrough to move into third place.

Agin then dropped an important decision to Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona to finish fourth and earn 5.0 points for the Blue Devils.

Junior Jack Wimmer put up a huge fight throughout the event, but fell just short of the bout in fifth place at 184 pounds, falling to Virginia’s Neil Antrassian in a 6-0 decision.

As the No. 1 seed in the heavyweight division, Niesenbaum earned a bye in the semifinals where he defeated Pitt's Jake Slinger 3-2.

Niesenbaum met NC State's Owen Trephan in the championship game, but dropped a 7-2 decision for the silver medal. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native rounded out the Blue Devils' scoring with his 9.0 points. COMMENTS Niesenbaum improves to 25-4 this year and will make his first career appearance at the NCAA Championship.

With his performance, Duke has now sent a wrestler to the national event in 15 consecutive seasons. NEXT ONE Niesenbaum will compete in the NCAA Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma from March 16-18.

RESULTS

125: Ethan Grimminger Quarterfinal: Jack Wagner (North Carolina) tech falls over Ethan Grimminger (Duke) 17-2

cons. Semi: Colton Camacho (Pitt) key decision over Ethan Grimminger (Duke) 17-3 133: Logan Aggin Fourth place Quarterfinal: Kai Orine (NC State) falls over Logan Aggin (Duke) 2:34

cons. Semi: Logan Aggin (Duke) falls over Marlon Yarbrough (Virginia) 0:42

3rd place game: Sam Latona (Virginia Tech) made a big decision Logan Aggin (Duke) 13-2 141: Jarred Papsy Quarterfinal: decision Lachlan McNeil (North Carolina) over Jarred Papsy (Duke) 6-3

cons. Semi: Tom Crook (Virginia Tech) sudden victory decision over Jarred Papsy (Duke) 3-1 149: Patrick Roland Quarterfinal: Jarod Verkleeren (Virginia) decision made Patrick Roland (Duke) 6-2

cons. Semi: Zachary Sherman (North Carolina) decision made Patrick Roland (Duke) 2-1 157: Logan Ferrero Quarterfinal: Ed Scott (NC State) falls over Logan Ferrero (Duke) 1:22

cons. Semi: Jake Keating (Virginia) decision made Logan Ferrero (Duke) 7-3 165: Gabe dinette Quarterfinal: Matthew Singleton (NC State) decision over Gabe dinette (Duke) 8-2

cons. Semi: Holden Heller (Pitt) decision made Gabe dinette (Duke) 5-4 184: Jack Wimmer Quarterfinal: Gavin Kane (North Carolina) made a big decision Jack Wimmer (Duke) 10-2

cons. Semi: Reece Heller (Pitt) key decision over Jack Wimmer (Duke) 12-0

Game for 5th place: Neil Antrassian (Virginia) decision made Jack Wimmer (Duke) December 6-0 197: Vincent Bakker Quarterfinal: Michael Battista (Virginia) made a big decision Vincent Bakker (Duke) 10-2

cons. Semi: Andy Smith (Virginia Tech) made a big decision Vincent Bakker (Duke) 16-5 285: Jonah Niesenbaum Second place Semi finals: Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke) decision over Jake Slinger (Pitt) 3-2

Final: Owen Trephan (NC State) decision made Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke) 7-2

