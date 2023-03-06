Vanderbilt Soccer | Vandy finishes the first week of spring training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Vanderbilt concluded the first week of spring training on Saturday with the third of 15 scheduled training sessions, including the April 8 spring game.

The Commodores wore full pads during Saturday practice for the first time this spring.

We had some good back and forth. I think competitive margins are shrinking, which is a good sign, said third-year head coach Clark Lea. Every inch is harder to reach, but you’ve done a good job back and forth. So I think that’s a good start.

Watch a (Saturday) movie. We had some live situations, so some good tackle stuff will show up. But overall, I think we were on track and ready to have a great week next week and, of course, enjoy some time off (after that).

Vandy wants to build a 5-7 season and continue to strengthen his program and culture under Lea. There are 52 upperclassmen on the roster this spring, giving Lea enough veterans who fully understand what is expected of them every day.

But there is also a large group of student-athletes from the second season who filled important special team roles in 2022. Expectations have also been raised for that unit.

One thing we learned last year is that these guys take time to grow. We have to keep building in and taking it out every day, Lea said. We feel we have a young, talented team and with continued investment and development, we feel we can be quite competitive when it comes time for the fall.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to return to the practice fields at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Offensive line notes

Vanderbilt received some unfortunate news this week when it learned that Jake Ketschek suffered a significant leg injury that will sideline the junior indefinitely.

Ketschek, of New Jersey, started the last three games of the 2022 season at right, recording 212 snaps for the season.

With Ketschek’s absence, senior Kevo Wesley has returned to the attacking side of the ball after spending much of the 2022 season on defense. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Chicago native began his career on the offensive front, but had appeared in just one game for the 22nd campaign.

Vandy also added Logan Kyle to the offensive line by moving him to the tight end. A senior, Kyle spent his first three seasons with the Commodores as a wide receiver, mostly on special teams.

The Texan had one catch for five yards against Mississippi State during the 2021 season.

Cutcliffe and the Commodores

Former Duke and Mississippi head coach David Cutcliffe visited and spoke with the Commodores on Friday.

Now the special assistant to the commissioner of football relations in the Southeastern Conference, Cutcliffe most recently spent 14 seasons with Duke and led the Blue Devils to a 10-4 record and division title in 2013.

He’s become a great partner to all of us in the SEC as coaches, Lea said. But I think especially for me, since he had his experience at Duke, he understands what it’s like to build an elite football program at an elite institution. He is such a great resource to me, but I also appreciate the time spent with our team.

Nice to have such a coaching legend come out and share some wisdom with them, so we appreciate that.

Alum everywhere

Lea and his staff are constantly looking to build strong relationships with former Commodores, which was certainly evident this week at the McGugin Center.

Corey Harris, Oren Burks, Jordan Matthews, Will Holden and Jim Arnold were just a few of the former Vandy greats training all week. Many others were part of a large group of families, program friends, and recruits watching the Saturday morning session.

It’s nice to see people interested in what they’re doing and seeing signs of progress, Lea said. We look forward to more of that. Hopefully at some point we’ll have to put up some stands here and really get some turnout.

Chad Bishop covers Vanderbilt for VUCommodores.com.

follow him @MrChadBishop.