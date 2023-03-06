Texas A&M women’s tennis serves win against South Carolina | Sport





The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured a victory over conference opponent No. 38 South Carolina on Sunday, March 5 in Columbia, South Carolina by a final score of 4-1. The maroon and white finished their road trip with an overall record of 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. On Court 1, the duo of sophomore Mary Stoiana and senior Carson Branstine struck first for the Aggies, winning the first doubles game against another sophomore and senior combo in South Carolina’s Sarah Hammer and Ayana Akli. Stoiana and Branstine continued their doubles unbeaten streak with a 6–2 win. After a loss on court 3 at the hands of the doubles partners sophomores Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet, the double point fell on the wire. A&M’s duo of graduates Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing fought close sets against South Carolina freshman Alice Otis and sophomore Gracie Mulville on Court 2. After the Aggies initially led 4-2, Otis and Mulville were able to close the distance with a 5-4 advantage over maroon and white. However, Goldsmith and Ewing stormed back to get a tiebreaker win with a 7-6 win to secure A&M’s double. From there, five of the six doubles players remained on the singles courts. Freshman Daria Smetannikov came in to replace Pielet. South Carolina tied the score at 1-1 due to an early injury to Branstine on Court 2 that resulted in a retirement from the game. However, Goldsmith scored an early singles point for the Fightin Farmers on Court 4. Taking on senior Elise Mills of the Gamecocks, Goldsmith came out victorious with a 6-1, 7-6 set win and increased the score to 2 -1 for the Aggies. Soon after, A&M extended the lead to 3-1 on a singles point by Mireles on Court 5. In both sets, she won easily with a 6-2 final score in both her games against South Carolina senior Ana Cruz. Smetannikov tied her single match against Gamecock’s sophomore Misa Malkin, splitting her two sets with scores of 2–6 and 7–5. However, Ewing shut out Mulville in Court 3 to score A&M’s final run and secure the Aggies victory over South Carolina. Coach Mark Weaver told 12thMan.com he was proud of the team and that he was looking forward to coming back home for the next match. That’s another excellent win for our group today, it’s never easy to win in the SEC, especially in an SEC road race, Weaver said. I thought South Carolina put up a great fight across the board today, they played a great double, which we were able to get through and then fought well in singles. We are all looking forward to coming home to Aggieland and playing for the 12th Man next weekend.” Next, the team will try to defend the home court as it welcomes Arkansas on Friday, March 10 at 5:00 PM. This will be the first of four games at home for the Aggies.

