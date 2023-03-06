Fresh off another Hockey East title, Northeastern receives No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Yale in the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament





The day after Northeastern women’s hockey captured its sixth consecutive Hockey East championship, the Huskies learned what their road to a third straight Frozen Four will look like. The fifth-seeded Huskies (33-2-1) open their seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a quarterfinal against No. 4 Yale at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ingalls Rink in New Haven. The winner qualifies for the Frozen Four March 17-19 in Duluth, Minn. Ohio State, the defending champions, earned the top seed for the second straight year. If the Buckeyes (31-5-2) win their quarterfinal game against Penn State or Quinnipiac, they’ll face the winner of Northeastern-Yale.

Last year, Northeastern hosted a regional tournament, but this year it will have to hit the road to take on the ECAC regular season champions. Huskies coach Dave Flint doesn’t mind as he was happy to avoid first-round play-in games for seeds 6-11. We only have to play one game to get to the Frozen Four, he said. Despite Friday’s ECAC semifinal loss to No. 9 Clarkson in double overtime, Yale (28-3-1) will be a formidable foe on his defense. Yales Pia Dukaric is the ECAC Goaltender of the Year, joining three players from the Northeast as Patty Kazmaier Top-10 Finalist. A sophomore, Dukaric has a .936 save percentage and 1.36 goals against average, more than filling the shoes of Gianna Meloni, who took the Bulldogs to Frozen Four last year. The question mark this year was: will Pia be able to play at the level she showed last year against the big dogs of our conference and beyond, and will she be consistent? said Yale assistant coach Grant Kimball in December. Well, I think she answered that question. ECAC Defenseman of the Year Emma Seitz will also challenge Northeastern’s high-scoring top line consisting of Chlo Aurard, Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy. Seitz leads a defense that has enabled the Bulldogs to beat opponents, 131-45, outrunning them by more than 14 shots per game. Charlotte Welch of Winchester is one of Yale’s top scorers with 12 goals and 28 assists. Huskies and Bulldogs haven’t faced each other this season, but Northeastern has played two of Yale’s ECAC foes. It beat both Princeton and Cornell at the Smashville Showcase in November. Flint acknowledged that if the Huskies want to go far again, they need Aurard, Mueller and Murphy, who have 655 career points, to continue their scoring pace. For us to be successful on the trajectory, [our top line] will have to step up from now on and be good in every game, Flint said. We need our other players to score in time, like Peyton Anderson who scored two goals in our last game and Taze [Thompson] score the fourth goal on Saturday. Northeastern is the only Hockey East team to compete in the 11-team tournament. Vermont, the second-ranked team in the league during the regular season, just missed the mark to earn 11th place in the national percentage index. Because No. 22 Long Island University received an automatic bid for winning the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance championship Saturday, the Catamounts were left out. While most of the field is made up of well-known teams, such as the strong Minnesota and Wisconsin, LIU and Penn State will make their first tournament appearances. The Nittany Lions (27-8-2) will be a team the locals will want to keep an eye on. Coach Jeff Kampersal is from Beverly and a member of the St. Johns Prep Hall of Fame, and junior Maeve Connolly from West Roxbury played in every game this season. Kat Cornetta can be reached at [email protected]

