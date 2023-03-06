Sports
Additional $100 in ActiveSG credit for children ages 4 to 12
SINGAPORE To encourage more children to take up sports, on May 1, the Government of Singapore will add an additional $100 credit to the ActiveSG accounts of children between the ages of four and 12.
These credits can be used to cover pool entry fees and facility bookings, as well as to pay for the costs of programs such as ActiveSG academies and clubs, leagues and competitions.
The move was announced by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong in parliament on Monday (March 6), during the debate of his ministry’s Supply Committee.
“We see the value of lifelong learning and we want to cultivate interest and participation in sports from an early age,” he said.
“Through better access to sports facilities and a greater variety of programs, we hope that every Singaporean will have ample opportunity to enjoy, participate in and excel in sports.”
Since 2014, a one-time S$100 credit is given to all Singaporeans and permanent residents who sign up for ActiveSG membership. The credits can be carried over to the following year if members use their credits at least once in the current year.
Those under the age of 12 can apply for additional memberships tagged on their parents’ or guardians’ accounts.
Sports facilities are introduced, refreshed
Various sports facilities will be introduced or renovated in Singapore in the coming years.
The Kallang Football Hub and Kallang Tennis Center will be completed in the second half of this year, with the sports community enjoying seven indoor and twelve outdoor courts at the tennis center as well as four sheltered and three outdoor courts at the football hub.
Jurong residents will be able to enjoy the ActiveSG Sport [email protected] Town when it opens in the first half of the year. It will consist of a large hockey field, four indoor soccer and indoor hockey courts, two outdoor tennis courts, four outdoor pickleball courts, three soccer fields, a jogging track and outdoor fitness areas.
The proposed Integral Development Toa Payoh – with sports facilities such as swimming pools, indoor sports halls, sheltered courts, fitness studios and a football stadium – will be ready in 2030. There are plans for development to house national training centers for water sports, netball and table tennis.
Meanwhile, the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame will be refreshed to recognize athletes who demonstrate lasting contribution to the sport beyond medals. It will also include a new category for sports leaders such as administrators, coaches and scientists.
National monuments under restoration
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Society and Youth (MCCY) will also start the restoration of a number of national monuments in the coming years.
The Istana will undergo major restoration work from early 2024 to address deterioration due to age and environmental conditions and to update existing mechanical and electrical systems.
This will ensure that the building – declared a national monument jointly with Sri Temasek in 1992 – is well preserved for its historical importance, and remains functional as a working government building and venue for important state events and community gatherings.
The National Museum of Singapore will also undertake restoration work on the building’s facade and facilities from the end of this year until 2025. It will also overhaul the content of its permanent galleries, including the Glass Rotunda experience.
It will remain open to the public during the restoration works.
Both the former Istana Kampong Gelam – which houses the Malay Heritage Center – and the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall will also undergo restoration and modernization from 2023 and 2024 respectively. These are expected to be completed by 2025 and the two heritage institutions will be closed for the duration of their respective works.
Plans for the art and heritage sectors
Minister Tong also shared in parliament several planned shifts in the arts and heritage sector for the coming years, after the National Arts Council (NAC) and National Heritage Board (NHB) consulted more than 2,000 stakeholders in the past 20 months.
NAC will launch the “Our SG Arts Plan” roadmap later this year to develop Singapore’s arts scene over the next five years. It plans to roll out initiatives across three strategic pillars:
-
It aims to create better access to art, expand art contact points through partnerships, build strong bonds within and between diverse communities through art, and promote art advocacy among the public, the people and the private sector.
-
It aims to improve access to affordable public and private spaces, integrate art into spaces and places where people live, work and play, and grow vibrant neighborhoods.
-
It strives to create an arts sector defined by excellence, innovation and close collaboration with stakeholders and partners in neighboring industries.
NHB, on the other hand, will also launch the master plan “Ons SG Erfgoedplan 2.0” later this year, based on four building blocks:
-
Identity: Greater efforts will be made to reflect a more layered understanding of Singapore’s identity.
-
Community: NHB will step up its efforts to get citizens and civil society organizations to work together, so that more people can get involved in the exploration and celebration of their heritage.
-
Industry: NHB will boost industry efforts to protect and promote heritage.
-
Innovation: NHB will explore new digital strategies to use technology to celebrate Singapore’s heritage.
“Our art and heritage connect us across communities and generations. They deepen our sense of shared identity,” said Tong.
“These are the threads that bind us and hold our social pact together. Growing these aspects of Singapore is delicate work that requires the commitment of all of us.”
