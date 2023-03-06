Sports
Aggies beat Red Raiders in 16 innings to Cap Classic – Texas A&M Athletics
HOUSTON The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies outlasted the No. 24 Texas Tech Red Raiders, 4-2, in 16 innings on Sunday night to close out the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park.
The 16-inning affair was the longest in the tournament’s 23-year history, surpassing the Aggies’ 15-inning game against TCU in 2017. The game was also the longest for Texas A&M since playing 18 innings against UT Arlington in 2018.
The win made the weekend positive for the Maroon & White as it finished the Classic with a few wins, but it was far from easy. The Aggies (7-4) trailed 2-1 going into the ninth inning before tying on a basesloaded walk from Trevor Werner and pushing two runs over in the 16th on runs from the bats of Jack Moss and Werner.
The Aggies got there thanks in large part to the reliever Evan Ashenbeck who entered the 11thinning and went on to retire all 14 batters he faced with eight strikeouts, earning his second relief win in three appearances this season. He was one of six pitchers to take the mound for A&M, inclusive Will Johnston who tied a career high with five strikeouts in his 2.2 frames.
freshman Justin Lamkin came in for the ninth and retired all three batters he faced for his first career save. Chris Cortez got the start and struckout four and gave up only one run on three hits in 5.1 innings, while Shane Sdao And Brad Rudy also provided important assist stints.
Texas A&M scored just seven hits in the game, but pulled off a tournament-record 16 free passes from Red Raider’s pitching (11-2) to help secure victory in the team’s second meeting against each other since 2012.
Texas Tech finished with 10 hits of its own, but like the Aggies, left 17 runners on base.
never seen them stop??#ShrinersCollegeClassic X #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qUWxYicbc6
— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) March 6, 2023
TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS
Evan Ashenbeck (W, 1-1) 4.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 8 K
Austin Boston 2-for-3, RBI, BB
Chris Cortez 5.1IP, 3H, 1R, 4K
Trevor Werner 0-for-4, 3 BB, 2 RBI
Will Johnston 2.2 IP, 5K
GAME OVERVIEW
T5 | GUEST 1, TTU 0
JD Gregson the inning began with a walk. After a pitching change Hunter Haas singled into right-centerfield to advance Gregson to third base and two batters later Austin Boston singled through the left side to bring home Gregson to give the Aggies their first lead of the game.
B6 | TTU 2, GUEST 1
Chris Cortez walked Ty Coleman with one out before being waived Shane Sdao who gave up a single and a hit to the deepest part of the park, moving the runners to second and third base. Dillon Carter then put the Red Raiders on the board and ahead with a single out the left to plate two.
T9 | TAMU 2, TTU 2
The Aggies didn’t get a hit in their tying run, but left first-year reliever Damian Bravo to work from start to finish. Pinch batter Kasen Wells led off by drawing a walk and advanced on a wild pitch. Bosch and Ryan Targac then walked to load the bases before Werner looked to four consecutive pitches out of bounds to bring in the tying run.
T16 | TAMU 4, TTU 2
It all started then Hank Bard hit a line drive single into left field and quickly moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Texas Tech reliever Brendan Lysik. Red Raider shortstop Tracer Lopez then committed fouls on consecutive plays, the only fouls of the game for Texas Tech, to bring home Bard with the go-ahead run. A walk and a fielder’s choice kept the inning going and Werner brought in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to rightfield that scored Jack Moss.
NEXT ONE
The Aggies have a few midweek games scheduled for next week, starting with a game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park against UIW. The game is scheduled for a first pitch at 6:02 PM and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M then returns to Bayou City on Wednesday to take on Rice for the second time in just four days. The game at Reckling Park starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast online on C-USA TV.
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE
FOLLOW THE AGGIES
Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up with the A&M baseball team Facebook, Instagramand on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.
