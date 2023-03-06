Jemimah Rodrigues’ cricket match dance move wins hearts





Jemimah Rodrigues is vice-captain for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL. In her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut match on Sunday, Jemimah Rodrigues captured the hearts of many with her dazzling dance moves around the boundary line at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Ms. Rodrigues is Vice-Captain for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL. She was fielding at the boundary rope when the music started playing in the stadium. Without hesitation, she started showing off various dance moves including Bhangra. Ms. Rodrigues took to Twitter and retweeted some videos posted on the microblogging website by fans of her stunning moves. The 22-year-old expressed her excitement for the day when she not only made her WPL debut, but also saw DC record a huge 60-run victory. Watch the videos below: FACE MAJJAAAAA https://t.co/LABmFPkWRW Jemima Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 5, 2023 SCCCENESSSS https://t.co/MwCnUfPzrH Jemima Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 5, 2023 Since being shared, the videos have accumulated thousands of likes and comments. “Lovely…need more characters like you on the pitch..cheers,” one user wrote. “This was better entertainment than the opening ceremony of the WPL,” another joked. Meanwhile, returning to the match, Ms. Rodrigues hit a valuable 22 from 15 not out for DC to help them win by a huge 60-run margin against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Also read | “Breakfast With Man Who…”: Zerodha Founders On Meeting Bill Gates Apart from Ms Rodrigues, DC captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma also contributed as they gave a solid start to the Delhi team to help them hit 223/12 in 20 overs. American pacer Tara Norris became the first bowler to win a five-wicket haul in the competition’s history to ensure RCB went nowhere near the target. RCB, on the other hand, tried to redeem itself with a brave knock from Megan Schutt (22), but her efforts were in vain. RCB ended the game with a boundary and their final score was 163/8. Notably, Delhi Capitals currently rank second on the WPL 2023 points table, just below Mumbai Indians. Featured video of the day Caught on camera: tigress chasing turtle, tearing open its shell

