NC State women’s tennis dominates in doubleheader, beats Clemson and ETSU | Sport

No. 4 NC State women’s tennis earned two dominant wins in the doubleheader against Clemson and ETSU on Sunday, March 5 in Raleigh.

Despite the many games that made for a long and tenuous day of tennis, the Wolfpack (10-1, 3-0 ACC) fell in just one fight during the doubleheader, beating Clemson (11-4) 6-1 in the early game and sweep ESU (8-4) 7-0 in the final.

We won the first game 6-1 and I think all ACC wins are good wins, said head coach Simon Earnshaw. And ETSU is a tough team and I actually felt like we played well in the ETSU game; we probably played better against them than in the first game.

Versus Clemson, 12 hours

The Packs’ early 6–1 victory against Clemson was the third conference win of the season, and NC State did it in virtually flawless fashion, handily winning the double and winning five of six singles matches.

Juniors Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli started the day strong in the first doubles round, defeating their Tiger opponents 6-2, while freshman Anna Zyryanova and graduate student Alana Smith won 6-3.

With the 1-0 lead in hand, NC State went to work in the singles. First, No. 17 junior Amelia Rajecki cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory and was soon followed by junior Gina Dittman, who also blanked her opponent in her first set, eventually winning 6-0, 6-3. . Zyryanova followed in Dittman’s footsteps and won by the same scoreline of 6-0, 6-3 to clinch victory.

Then, the No. 15-ranked Smith defeated her Tiger opponent via a third-set superbreaker on court one to end the match with a final score of 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-7). The final NC State win of the early game came from No. 69-ranked Abrams on court four, who also won in a long-running superbreaker 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (13-11). However, Clemson got one back on red and white by beating the No. 51 ranked Rencheli on lane three.

Versus ESU, 4 p.m

The Wolfpack extended its first appearance in its later game, beating the Buccaneers 7-0 in another impressive display.

Once again the peloton came out quickly in the double round. Abrams and Smith secured the Packs first doubles win with a 6–1 decision on court two, while the No. 5-ranked pair of fifth-year senior Nell Miller and Rajecki won 6–2.

After leading 1-0, the pack led the table in singles and dominated the Buccaneers from start to finish. First, Smith handled matters on court two, beating her opponent 6-0, 6-2 while Abrams did the same and won 6-2, 6-2 on court three.

Rajecki earned NC States’ second win of the day on track one, winning 6-2, 6-4. However, the package was not ready yet. Then Zyryanova and Dittman both defeated their respective opponents in quick succession, leaving Miller to battle through a tough three-setter on court five to clinch the win. While her opponent gave Miller a fight, she didn’t let fatigue set in, especially at the end of her superbreaker.

She really fought hard and that’s kudos to her, Miller said. She fought hard throughout the game, but yes, a big sigh of relief at the end there.

Miller’s clutch win gave the pack its second win of the day, and retained the NC States sweep of the Buccaneers. More importantly, it contributed to Wolfpack’s impressive win streak. Now with eight wins in a row and five ranked wins in a row, it looks like NC State won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

There’s no reason we can’t keep it going, Earnshaw said. We just have to make sure that we are not our own worst enemy and that we show the best side of ourselves and we have to do that every day.

As well as NC State has been playing lately, Earnshaw thinks the Wolfpack hasn’t reached its peak yet.

I still don’t think we played well, strangely enough, Earnshaw said. I don’t think we’ve ever played as good a game as we were capable of.

With the sky clearly the limit for Earnshaw and the Wolfpack, the team is looking forward to a five-game road trip that begins with a showdown against Miami on Friday, March 10 at noon.

