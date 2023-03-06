Mizzou Hockey qualifies for the first time ever for the national championship | News from Central Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY Mizzou Club Hockey breaks the ice and history by qualifying for the American Hockey Collegiate Association (ACHA) National Championships – the first ever in the program’s history.

The announcement comes after the team’s big win at the 2023 Mid-American Collegiate Hockey Association (MACHA) Conference on Feb. 12, which resulted in a bid for the championship.

“You would have thought we would have won the Stanley Cup by the way the guys acted. There were gloves, sticks, everything on the ice. It was amazing, absolutely amazing to see them get there,” said Lynn Teeter, coach of the Mizzou. Club hockey, said.

The team is currently on a 13-game winning streak, beating top teams like Arkansas and Nebraska.

Henry Kasten, team captain and risk manager, is the team’s top scorer with a total of 23 goals on the season, 10 of which were power play goals. Earlier this month, Kasten won the game for the team against Nebraska, scoring with 10 seconds left in overtime.

Kasten says the key to his success in his power play goals is repetition.

“You start to get comfortable with the guys on the power play unit,” he said. “And then of course it will result in goals.”

Kasten has been on the team since he was a freshman. He says the speed of the team sets them apart from previous Mizzou Club Hockey teams.

“I think in most of the games we’ve played this year, we’ve been by far the faster team. Fast on the pucks, open on passes, just so much faster than any team I’ve been on in the last year.”

However, getting the bid is only the first step to making it to the championship.

Despite being one of the most successful college athletic programs, Mizzou Club Hockey is a club sport, so the team receives no funding from MU.

This means that the team is solely responsible for raising the money to go to Boston, Massachusetts, where the championship will be held this month.

Mizzou ClubHockey is also a student-governed program, which means that the players are fully responsible for the organization and coordination, including training, games, travel and finances.

Teeter has been a coach of Mizzou ClubHockey for four years now. Teeter says coaching the team isn’t just a job, it’s family.

“My boys, they’re like my kids,” Teeter said. “I just care so much about them and seeing my seniors graduate and move on, you know, it’s always hard.”

Teeter says what makes this team different from those he’s coached in the past is their work ethic. He says the way they came together has led to the team’s success this season. In fact, Teeter says it was the team that set the goal of going to the national championships early in the year.

The team says it has a few local businesses in Columbia that help sponsor the program, but rely primarily on fan support and donations.

So to raise the money, the team created one GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 to cover travel, housing, and transportation costs around Boston.

However, as of Wednesday, February 22, the club is still about $5,000 short of their goal, putting the chances of entering the championship in March at stake.

Jacob Kasten, a senior, is the president of the club. He is in charge of everything that goes through Mizzou Club Hockey, including coordinating ice times, coordinating travel, scheduling games against other teams, and more.

Jacob Kasten says it can be tough running an organization while a full-time student.

“The most important thing is sort of balancing school work and then having a job and also spending the time it takes to build a successful hockey program is definitely a big thing to tackle,” he said.

Jacob Kasten says there are also limitations to being just a club team at MU. He says that despite not getting the same recognition and media attention as other athletic programs, it’s cool to see the campus community starting to take an interest in the team.

“Even though we don’t necessarily get the same publicity as some of these bigger athletic programs,” Jacob Kasten said. “I think it’s pretty cool to see the whole Mizzou community behind us. We’ve really felt that presence, especially over the past few months.”

The team hopes that Nationals’ attendance will pave the way for the program’s future.

Teeter says he hopes to see an ice rink in Columbia so the players don’t have to travel that far to practice, and possibly even an NCAA team at MU.

The team practices Monday and Tuesday nights at the Washington Park rink in Jefferson City.

“These guys travel 25 miles every Monday and Tuesday to practice. And they do it with a smile, but it takes money,” said Teeter. Mizzu.”

As for the Nationals, Jacob Kasten says the team is working hard and maintaining a focused mindset to make every second on the ice count for Boston.

Jacob Kasten says being part of the team has been one of the most incredible experiences he’s had in college.

“Building not just as a group of friends, but just a group of guys that I can really count on both on and off the ice,” he says, “That sense of community was just incredible, just to surround myself with this group of guys was amazing .”

The ACHA National Championships will take place March 16-21 in Boston, Massachusetts.