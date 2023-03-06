WTT Contender Goa: Liang Jingkun, Wang Yidi win singles titles





He’s no stranger to turning the tables when the odds are stacked against him. Liang Jingkun delivered on the promise of a comeback king on Sunday by surprising promising youngster Lin Shidong in an all-Chinese epic battle to win the men’s singles title at the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023. Despite trailing 2-1 and leading 7-1 over his 17-year-old compatriot, Liang staged several stunning comebacks in the next three games to seal the game 4-2 in an hour-long battle in front of a packed house in the dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Full steam ahead for the #WTTGO Men’s singles final between Liang JIngkun and Lin Shidong The #WTTStarContender Goa action isn’t over – tune in LIVE to https://t.co/n3fDYgQHFx or https://t.co/WzpUvKTnKl pic.twitter.com/BqCI775UYO — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 5, 2023 Lin consistently beat Liang for a better part of the match. However, Liang was calm, especially in the crisis moments to seal the title and take home a check worth USD 10,000 and 600 ranking points. In the fourth game, Lin led 10-7 and was about to go up 3-1, but Liang came on a five-point winning streak to make it 2-2. Thundering advance In the fifth game, Liang again trailed 8-10, but his thunderous forehand helped him seal the game with a four-point streak. Lin’s shoulders seemed to slump as Liang raced to an 8-4 lead in the sixth. However, Lin came back to get the game over. In the end, it was a backhand error from Lin after a 15-shot rally that gave Liang the win. However, the world No. 7 did his best to downplay his billing. Because I was mentally strong, I was able to scrape through to a win. Even when you’re down, the mindset is to make a comeback. You just have to stay positive, Liang said. These are the moves that took Wang Yidi this far, and what earned her the crown here #WTTGO #WTTStarContenderpic.twitter.com/tNFkFAC73J — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 5, 2023 Minutes earlier, the top seed Wang Yidi defeated Chinese Taipei’s giant slayer Cheng I-Ching to win the women’s final in two games. Wang was simply too fast for her unseeded opponent to finish the match in barely half an hour. Cheng was unlucky for a second time later in the evening when she and Li Yu-Jhun went down to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyu Nagasaki in the women’s doubles final. RESULTS (final) Gentlemen Singles: Liang Jingkun (Chn) bt Lin Shidong (Chn) 11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9. Doubles: Cho Seungmin & An Jaehyun (Kor) bt Shunsuke Togami & Yukiya Uda (Jpn) 11-3, 9-11, 12-10, 11-4. Women Singles: Wang Yidi (Chn) bt Cheng I-Ching (Tpe) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4. Doubles: Miwa Harimoto & Miyu Nagasaki (Jpn) by Cheng I-Ching & Li Yu-Jhun (Tpe) 11-9, 11-7, 11-6.

