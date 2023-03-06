Louisiana and South Alabama compete for Hercules Tires Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship

Championship Central | Bracket | Buy tickets

PENSACOLA, Fla.

Second-seeded Louisiana and eighth-seeded South Alabama meet Monday for the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Mens Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The tip for the title tilt is scheduled for 6pm CT and will be broadcast nationwide by ESPN2 with Mike Morgan and Mark Wise calling in the action. Monday’s champion earns the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ranked No. 8, South Alabama will match the 2021-22 Louisiana team as the highest seed ever to advance to the Finals in event history. This is the Ragin Cajuns’ second consecutive Finals appearance, as the Jaguars last appeared in the Finals in 2009.

Louisiana was the Sun Belt Coaches’ preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference Mens Basketball Championship, while South Alabama was selected third.

South Alabama makes its 10th all-time appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game, while Louisiana makes its ninth. The Jaguars and Ragin Cajuns have met twice before in the Finals.

(8) South Alabama 75, (4) James Madison 66 (Box Score)

Eighth-seeded South Alabama shot 53 percent from the field, seeded four players in double figures and never trailed in a 75–66 semifinal win against fourth-seeded James Madison.

The Jaguars (19-15) continue their magical run in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. South Alabama knocked out the tournament’s top seed and Sun Belt Regular-Season Champion Southern Miss on Saturday.

South Alabama, playing a non-conference schedule with an NCAA NET Strength of Schedule of 33, finished the first half of the Sun Belt Conference regular season schedule with a 2–7 record. The Jaguars have won 11 of their last 13 games in Sunday’s final.

South Alabama started the game with a 9–0 run and led 38–31 at halftime.

Isaiah Moore finished with a team-high 18 points, a game-high five assists and five rebounds to lead the way for South Alabama.

Owen White, who was explosive from long range throughout the tournament, totaled 17 points and made four 3-pointers. For this year’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament, White scores an average of 18 points per game and four 3-pointers per game. Both numbers far exceed his overall season averages of 9.1 points per game and 2.2 threes made per game.

Greg Parham II (16) and Tyrell Jones (10) also scored in double figures for South Alabama. Kevin Samuel, the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, scored 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.

South Alabama made 52.7 percent (29 of 55) of its shots from the field, while James Madison was limited to only 39.7 percent (25 of 63) shots. The Dukes made only 2 of 16 three-point attempts. James Madison won the rebound 40-32.

James Madison (22-11) was led by Mezie Offurum’s game-high 20 points. Takal Molson scored 14 points and added a team-high nine rebounds, while Terrence Edwards contributed 13 points.

(2) Louisiana 64, (11) Texas State 58 (Box Score)

Several key plays by First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection Jordan Brown led second-seeded Louisiana to a 64–58 Semifinal victory against 11th-seeded Texas State. The Ragin Cajuns were never trailing in the game.

Brown scored a game-high 18 points and brought down six rebounds for the Ragin Cajuns. Ten of his 18 came in the second half, with seven coming in the last five minutes of the game. Perhaps no piece in the game was bigger than Brown’s offensive rebound from a missed free throw by Themus Fulks and a jumper in the paint with 38 seconds left to give Louisiana a 62-58 lead.

Brown has averaged 17 points per game for Louisiana in its two-game span at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Terence Lewis II also scored in double figures for the Ragin Cajuns with 10 points remaining and seven rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. added nine points. Fulks dished out a game-high five assists with seven rebounds.

Louisiana shot 44.0 percent (22-of-50) from the floor in the game, while Texas State shot 43.9 percent (25-of-57). The Ragin Cajuns made 15 of 24 shots from the free throw line. Louisiana won the rebound battle 35-31.

Texas State (16-19), attempting to become the first ever double-digit seed to advance to the finals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, led Mason Harrell by 12 points. Harrell averaged 16.3 points per game for the Bobcats during their three-game stay in Pensacola.

Also scoring in double digits for the Bobcats were Jordan Mason (11) and Nighael Ceaser (10). Ceaser recorded a double-double by knocking down a game-high 10 rebounds.

2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship

Tuesday February 28

Game 1 (13) Arkansas State 86, (12) Coastal Carolina 69

Game 2 (11) Texas State 81, (14) Georgia State 76

Thursday, March 2

Game 3 (8) South Alabama 68, (9) App State 61

Game 4 (5) Troy 63, (13) Arkansas State 59

Game 5 (11) Texas State 65, (6) Old Dominion 36

Game 6 (7) South Georgia 66, (10) ULM 57

Saturday March 4

Game 7 (8) South Alabama 78, (1) South Miss 61

Game 8 (4) James Madison 75, (5) Troy 72

Game 9 (11) Texas State 71, (3) Marshall 68

Game 10 (2) Louisiana 67, (7) South Georgia 49

Sunday March 5

Game 11 (8) South Alabama 75, (4) James Madison 66

Game 12 (2) Louisiana 64, (11) Texas State 58

Monday March 6

Game 13 (2) Louisiana vs. (8) South Alabama 6 p.m. CT

All games on ESPN+; Championship game on ESPN2