Mumbai heroes close a THRILLER against Kerala Strikers, Ritiesh Deshumkh and CO stay LIVE in CCL 2023, follow Celebrity Cricket League 2023 LIVE

CCL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Heroes won by 7 runs –A Spirited Mumbai side secured a hard-fought victory over Kerala Strikers by 7 runs. Skipper Ritiesh Deshmukh was the choice of the bowlers for Mumbai as the Bollywood Heroes beat Kerala in an outstanding game. With this victory, Mumbai is still alive Follow Celebrity Cricket League 2023 LIVE updates with InsideSport.IN CCL 2023 Points Table: Karnataka Bulldozers Jump to 2nd, Telugu Warriors Lead, Bhojpuri Dabangg 3rd, Check Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Updated Points Table CCL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Heroes Clinch a THRILLER against Kerala Strikers, Ritiesh Deshumkh and CO to LIVE in CCL 2023 Follow Celebrity Cricket League 2023 LIVE Kerala Strikers, having lost both opening games, sit at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a miserable net run rate of -2.84. They must win all of their remaining games to move up the leaderboard and have a shot at the playoffs. Mumbai Heroes, on the other hand, ranks fifth with a bad net score of -1591 with one win and one loss. To move up the standings and earn a spot in the playoffs, they will need to win by significant margins. Match details Agreement: Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes

Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Date: Sunday 05 March

Sunday 05 March Time: 7:00 PM IST Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming The Celebrity Cricket is broadcast live and exclusively around the worldSea TVnetwork on the following channels: Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures Hindi, Zee Cinema Telugu, Zee Thirai Tamil, Zee Picchar Kannada, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Biskope. The live streaming of the CCL 2023 matches will be available on theSea5app. Highlights from the CCL 2023 matches will also be available to viewers on the Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page. Zee Anmol Cinema Hindi

& Pictures English

Sea Thirai-Tamil

Sea Cinemalu Telugu

Sea Picchar Kannada

Flowers TV Malayalam

PTC Punjabi Punjabi

Sea Bangla Cinema Bangla

Kerala Attackers: Kunchacko Boban (Captain), Indrajith, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Nivin Pauly, Manikuttan, Saiju Kurup, Riyaz Khan, Rakendhu, Vinu Mohan, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Vivek Gopan, Prajod Kalabhavan, Sreeshand, Madan Mohan, Shafique Rehman, Rahul Madhav, Unni Mukundan, Bala, Munna Simon, Nikhil Menon, Rejith Menon Mumbai Heroes: Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth ., Adarsh ​​Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna and Amit Sial

