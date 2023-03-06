Four-star recruit Aundre Gibson is committed to KU football





KU Football’s role on the recruiting path at the start of the Class of 2024 has continued, as Lance Leidold and the Jayhawks got a four-star recruit pledge Aundre Gibson on Sunday. The Phoenix-area cornerback is fresh off an unofficial visit he made to KU last week. He chose the Jayhawks over nine other Power 5 offers and a total of 13 other offers. KU defensive back coach Jordan Peterson was in touch with the four-star cornerback before the coach made a scholarship offer in January. From there, KU continued to make a strong impression on Gibson, who went on to include the Jayhawks in his top four, along with Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington. When he visited Lawrence, he got the idea that he wanted to be a Jayhawk. “It just felt like coming home. I loved the culture and I love the coaching staff,” said Gibson Phog.net. “I was pretty sure this was the direction I wanted to go, even when I released my top four. Just wanted to drop by to confirm and be sure. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback has a 90 rating from the 247Sports staff and is ranked as the No. 242 prospect nationally in the Top247 rankings. He is ranked the No. 19 cornerback in the class of 2024 and the No. 6 junior in the state of Arizona. If Gibson signs with KU in December, he will be KU’s highest rated commit since Devin Neal in the 2021 class. Gibson visited Lawrence with his mother. They were able to visit members of the technical staff of the KU and also watched spring training on Thursday morning. He had already met Peterson when the KU coach was in Phoenix in January, but he had not met any other coaches. That was a big part of the visiting process for Gibson. “What I enjoyed most was meeting the staff in person,” Gibson said. “Because before my visit, Coach Peterson was the only person I met in person.” That said, his relationship with the KU defensive backs coach played a big part in his decision. “That was huge,” Gibson said. ‘Because he is the one who will coach me directly. He reminds me of my high school defensive back coach and we have a great relationship. It was Gibson’s first time in Lawrence. As an Arizona native, he wanted to see what Lawrence was like in addition to what the atmosphere around the KU program is like. He enjoyed Laurens. “It was cool,” Gibson said. “You felt that it was a student city. I’ve seen so much Kansas gear and window decals. Gibson is the third recruit in the class of 2024 to commit to Kansas. The Jayhawks have a verbal commitment from three-star Oklahoma to run back Red Martel and three-star quarterback from Michigan Isaiah Marshall. KU’s class is now ranked No. 29 nationally and No. 2 in the new Big 12.

