Indian Women’s National Cricket Team: About fitness routine

In recent years, the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team has received increased recognition and support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Women’s Premier League has attracted some of the best female cricketers from India and around the world, offering them a great opportunity to compete in a professional league. In this article, we will read about the fitness profile of the Indian women’s national cricket team.

Indian women’s national cricket team

The Indian Women’s National Cricket Team is a highly talented and experienced team of female cricketers who represent India in international cricket matches.

The team consists of some of the most talented cricketers in the world including Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. These players have consistently performed well and have played a vital role in the team’s success over the years.

The board has increased its investment in women’s cricket and introduced initiatives such as the Women’s T20 Challenge and the Women’s IPL. These initiatives have provided more opportunities for female cricketers to showcase their skills and have contributed to the development of women’s cricket in India.

What is the Women’s Premier League?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is a women’s professional cricket league in India launched in 2019 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The competition is a T20 tournament with six teams representing different regions of India. The league aims to provide a platform for women cricketers in India to showcase their skills and promote women’s cricket in the country.

Indian female players and their fitness profile

Fitness is a crucial aspect of any sport and cricket is no exception. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recognized the importance of fitness in cricket and has introduced several initiatives to promote fitness and healthy living among players. The BCCI has introduced a fitness test for all contracted players, which includes parameters such as the yo-yo test, agility test and strength test.

Let’s take a closer look at the fitness profile of Indian WPL players and how they maintain their physical and mental health.

1. Cardiovascular fitness

Cricket is an intense sport that requires players to be alert at all times. The game involves a lot of running, sprinting, and jumping, which can negatively impact a player’s cardiovascular health. To maintain their cardiovascular fitness, WPL players undergo regular cardio exercises such as running, cycling and swimming.

Running is the most basic form of cardio exercise and is an integral part of any cricketer’s fitness regimen. Indian WPL players are trained to run for long periods at a moderate pace and sprint short distances at high intensity. This helps improve their stamina, speed and agility on the field.

2. Strength training

Cricket requires a lot of strength, especially in the upper body, to deliver powerful shots and bowling at high speeds. Strength training is an essential part of any WPL player’s fitness regimen. Players do exercises such as weight lifting, push-ups, pull-ups and squats to build strength in their arms, shoulders, chest, back and legs.

WPL players also undergo resistance training to build their core strength. This includes exercises like planks, sit-ups, and crunches, which help build strong abs and a stable spine. Core strength is essential for players to maintain balance and stability while batting, bowling or fielding.

3. Flexibility

Flexibility is another crucial aspect of a WPL player’s fitness profile. Cricket requires a lot of dexterity and quick movements, and players must be able to move their joints and muscles freely and without restriction. Yoga, Pilates, and stretches are all essential parts of a WPL player’s fitness regimen.

Yoga is especially beneficial for cricketers as it helps improve flexibility, balance and concentration. Yoga poses like the warrior pose, tree pose, and downward dog help strengthen the legs, core, and arms, which are essential for cricket.

4. Mental health

Mental health is just as important as physical health, especially in a high-pressure sport like cricket. WPL players are under constant scrutiny from fans, coaches and the media, which can affect their mental health. To maintain their mental health, players participate in activities such as meditation, mindfulness, and visualization.

Meditation helps players calm their minds and focus on the present moment, reducing anxiety and stress. Mindfulness means being aware of your thoughts and emotions without judgement, which helps players stay grounded and focused. Visualization is a technique where players imagine themselves performing at their best, which helps to build confidence and confidence.

5. Nutrition

A healthy diet is essential for any athlete, and WPL players are no exception. Players must provide their body with the right nutrients to perform optimally. They need to take in enough calories to meet the energy needs of the game and make sure they get enough protein to build and repair their muscles.

WPL players are advised to eat a balanced diet consisting of lean protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and plenty of fruits and vegetables. They are encouraged to eat small, frequent meals throughout the day to keep their energy levels up and not feel lethargic.

Conclusion

The fitness profile of the Indian women’s national cricket team is an important aspect of their success on the cricket field. A fit and healthy team is better equipped to handle the physical demands of international cricket and less prone to injury. The fitness of the team also plays a vital role in their mental and emotional well-being, which is vital to their performance on the pitch.

The players undergo rigorous training and conditioning to ensure they are fit and ready to perform at their best in the matches. A balanced diet, hydration and mental fitness are also important aspects of their fitness profile. The fitness profile of the players varies depending on their position in the team and their role in the game, and it changes during the tournament as the players must maintain their fitness level over a two-week period.