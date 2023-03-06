Liverpool vs. Manchester United – Football match report – 5 March 2023





Liverpool brought the Manchester United bandwagon to a chilling halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering at their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday. A week after a resurgent United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the Carabao Cup and amid rumors of a title push, they were blown away on either side of half-time as Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever winning margin in the game. – Ogden: Records fall as Liverpool embarrasses Man United

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US) Third-placed United looked slightly the better side for 43 minutes, but it turned into a horror show at Anfield for Erik ten Hag’s side as they suffered the club’s worst defeat since a 7-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931. “No words [for what we just did]said Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after the game. “Super forefoot, super lively, super active. They played great football against the team in form. The first half we got a little wild in a way we didn’t want to. The second half, of course, the start was pretty good, the finish was pretty good, everything else was pretty good.” Gakpo’s superb finish to Liverpool’s first try on goal gave the hosts the lead at half time. Within five minutes of the restart it was all over as a match was over with Darwin making it 2-0 with a header after a comical United defense before a lightning fast Liverpool counter-attack led by Salah ended with Gakpo finishing in style for 3- 0. With United confused and losing their heads, Salah got in the act to shoot in his side’s fourth in the 66th minute and Nunez then headed past helpless goalkeeper David De Gea in the 75th minute. But more came. Salah rubbed salt in United’s wounds with a close-range effort to score a record 129th Premier League goal for the club, passing Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. Roberto Firmino then came off the bench to send Klopp’s side to heaven, although by then most of United’s followers were heading for the exit. Liverpool had beaten United 4-0 at Anfield in April 2022, but given the turnaround of the two clubs since that day, this result came as a big surprise. United’s sobering defeat, described by Sky Sports pundit and their former defender Gary Neville as a “disgrace”, left them in third place with 49 points and definitely out of the title race. They are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more. Liverpool’s fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United to fifth with 42 points, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth with a game in hand. “It was a fantastic day for everyone,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told Sky Sports. “The level of performance from every player was top quality today, something we’ve obviously been missing for a while. “Today you could see the energy level and everything was back, although the last few Premier League games had shown that we were on the right track.” Liverpool’s previous biggest win over United was a 7–1 win in 1895 when both clubs were in the second tier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/report/_/gameId/638074 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos