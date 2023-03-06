Fantilli’s Four-Point Night leads No. 4 UM to B1G Series victory over Wisconsin

Next game: ohio state 3/11/2023 | 6:30 pm March 11 (Sat) / 6:30 p.m ohio state

Adam Fantilli scored his second hat-trick along with an assist for his fourth four-point game.

captain Nolan Moyle scored his third goal of the year to retake the lead late in the game.

A total of 12 Wolverines found the scoresheet, including four with multi-point performances.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The country’s top scorer, Adam Fantilli , penned a four-point performance, including a Saturday night (March 4) hat-trick to lead the second-seeded University of Michigan ice hockey team past the seventh-seeded Wisconsin Badgers with a 7-4 score in the second game of a best -of-three Big Ten quarterfinals. With the win, UM ended the Badgers’ season and advanced to next week’s semi-finals at Yost Ice Arena.

Junior goaltender Eric Portillo started again for the Wolverines, and the Swede turned 36 of 40 shots he faced from a desperate Wisconsin squad to clinch the win.

Michigan (22-11-3, 12-10-2) opened the scoring for the second straight night when Rutger McGroarty dove in on the right wing to bury a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 8:05 from a beautiful cross-ice feed from Mackie Samoskevich . Fantilli earned a secondary assist on the game for a crafty mid-air touch in transition to an intermediary between blue liner Steve Holtz and his intended target, Samoskevich, on the left wing.

Wisconsin (13-23-0, 6-18-0) tied the game on the power play at 10:49 as a UM penalty shooter’s clearing attempt was caught on the blue line and the UW offensive trio settled and could convert -man effort.

The home side’s power play unit was activated for the first time with 6:24 left in the opening period. Seven seconds later, the Wolverines celebrated a green goal after Fantilli scored his team-leading ninth power play score of the season from the right circle. After Gavin Brindley won the faceoff, Fantilli tapped it back to Luke Hughes at the point. The blue liner headed to center before returning to Fantilli’s wheelhouse. The freshman put in a shot on goal that deflected off a tie stick and over the goal line to put Michigan ahead 2–1 at 13:43, with Brindley and Hughes collecting assists.

The youngster Fantilli showed his strength amidst a netfront scrum to score his second goal of the night with 1:02 left in the first period after Holtz threw a smart shot into the busy area around the blue paint. With his teammates’ sticks tied, Luca Fantilli overpowered multiple defenders to force the puck through a nest of sticks and equipment to give Michigan a 3-1 lead.

After one frame, Michigan held a two-goal lead, powered by a 10–9 lead in shots on target. In a twist of Friday’s game, UM also had an 11-9 lead in the throw-in spot.

Fresh out of the locker room, Fantilli completed the hat-trick with a long goal from the right point just 29 seconds into the second stanza. McGroarty and Keaton Pehrson assisted on Fantilli’s team-leading 25th count of the season by cycling the puck through the offensive zone before Fantilli’s missile gave UM a 4–1 lead with just under 40 minutes to play.

The Wolverines opened their second power play of the night at 10:58 when the Badgers were called for cutting Portillo’s glove on a UW netfront drive. The netminder came big to stave off a small opportunity for Wisconsin, allowing UM to create multiple dangerous opportunities on the other side of the ice. Two minutes later, the advantage expired and Michigan’s power play unit fell to 1-for-2 on the night.

Back on level terms, the Badgers scored at 13:49 to make it a 4–2 game as the puck trickled over the goal line.

After a pair of successful penalty kills for the Wolverines, UW tied the score with 1:03 left in the second period after UM failed to clear the defensive zone. Wisconsin finished the game from the top of the crease to make it 4-3 after cycling the puck behind and around Portillo’s net.

After two games, Michigan clung to a 4-3 lead despite falling behind in shots on target (29-24) after a 20-shot midframe to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin batted in a fourth goal just 3:09 into the third period.

As the period progressed, with the score still tied at four, the Wolverines continued to test the UW goaltender from all angles, but needed to score a fifth goal to take a crucial one-goal lead.

With the team holding track in the Wisconsin zone, it was the captain Nolan Moyle who deposited a backhand shot from the slot in the back of the net to unleash an arena of excitement with 2:20 left in regulation. Frank Nazar III And Dylan duke assisted on the fifth-year captain’s game-winning goal.

Not a minute later, T. J. Hughes broken in for a shortened chance of escape. The freshman remained calm, cool and composed before stopping a backhand shot to give Michigan a 6-4 lead with 1:27 left. Luke Hughes earned the lone assist on the 13th goal of Hughes’ freshman campaign. The resulting roar of crowd approval was even louder than that of the team’s fifth goal, as the reality of a playoff series victory sank into the minds of Michigan fans.

Wisconsin drew its netminder as time ticked down from a two-goal deficit, but Samoskevich quickly dipped a long, unsupported feed into the back of the gaping cage from the neutral zone before the Badgers backstop could leave the ice and make it official could get. a target with an empty net. With 54 seconds left in UW’s season, UM took a three-goal lead and held it for good.

After 60 minutes of hard-fought play, Michigan celebrated a 7-4 victory over the Badgers with a 42-40 lead in shots on target and a 38-36 lead in throw-ins. Both sides ended the evening 1-for-4 on the power play.

Next week, the Wolverines will return to action at Yost when they host a single-elimination Big Ten Conference Semifinal against a lower-seeded team advancing from tomorrow’s (March 5) Quarterfinals in Columbus and South Bend. The one-game semifinal will take place on Saturday (March 11) at 6:30 PM ET and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Tickets go on sale Monday morning at 9am