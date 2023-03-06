Goa: Liang Jingkun headlines Chinese sweep despite absence of Ma Long and Chen Meng Pipa News

Sports
WTT star contenders Goa: Liang Jingkun headlines Chinese sweep despite absence of Ma Long and Chen Meng
When the line-up for the WTT World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contenders Goa was announced and headlined by legendary Chinese Ma Long, two-time Olympic champion and arguably the greatest table tennis player of all time, the fans got angry and ran off. . Reserve tickets for the event.
Days before the event, it was announced that Long and other top Chinese men, including women’s Olympic champion Chen Meng, had withdrawn due to Covid-19 and injuries. The Chinese had decided to rest their main squad ahead of next week’s Singapore Smash – the top level WTT tournament – and sent their ‘second string team’ instead.
Only World No. 1 Fan Zhendong was seen as the dominant Chinese player and when he lost to Korea’s No. 193 Cho Daesong on the Road to 32, Chinese dominance was threatened and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto became the favourite. Went.
But China showed why they dominate the table tennis world when they won the men’s and women’s singles here on Sunday.
What was notable about the win was that both winners were not on the initial list of players coming to India for the tournament. It was only after Long and Meng left that he was told to travel to India.
Mrs. Petra Sorling, President, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF); Cheng I-ching (second in women’s singles); Wang Yidi (Women’s Singles Winner) and Mr. Anurag Thakur, Hon. Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Union
In the women’s singles, China’s Wang Yidi defeated Cheng I-ching 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4) but the highlight of the day was the men’s singles final between the two Chinese players . Used to be. The rowers – teenage prodigy Lin Shidong and 26-year-old Liang Jingkun. The veteran Jingkun won 4-2 (11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9) in a match that fully lived up to his top performances.
After winning the first game, Jingkun lost the next two games and ran into deep trouble at 1-7 in the fourth game. But he came back and saved three game points at 7-10 before winning 10-12. With a 10-8 deficit, he also had to come back in the next game. But the opposite happened in the sixth. With an 8-2 lead, the world number 7 gave Shandong the chance to equalize and gather the courage to finish the game.
Although Shandong lost, it treated table tennis enthusiasts who came from all over India, mainly Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi, to some interesting action in the first WTT tournament to be held on the Indian coast.
As one of the key players of the Chinese national team, Shandong has high expectations for him. With his lightning fast forehand loop and counter-topspin shots, he is seen as the successor to Long and has some modest shoes to fill. Jingkun also admitted after the final that he considered Shandong “a core player in the Chinese team”. come”.
Participants in the Paris Games
Jingkun himself is in great shape and is seen as a medal contender for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was in great form all week leading up to the final, scoring impressive wins over the world’s top 30 players, Wong Chun Ting and Lin Gaoyuan. His 31st win over Harimoto in the semifinals was a thrilling topspin match.
When it comes to table tennis, China dominates the world rankings. The top three men and top four women are all from the country. They are by far the most successful nation when it comes to time trial at the Olympics, having won 60 medals, including 36 gold.
When asked what they do differently that makes them so influential, Jingkun just laughed. There is no secret ingredient. We train very hard as a team. We train together and constantly push each other to get better.
There is also a never-give-up mentality, something Jingkun displayed prominently in the title match.
“My mentality was positive. Although he (Shidong) played very well, because I was mentally strong, I was able to push for the win. Even when you’re down, the mindset is to come back. You just have to stay positive.” Yes,’ Jingkun said.
It may be his first Star Contender title, having previously won four WTT Series trophies, but Jingkun has no time to celebrate. “I want to go home and rest for next week’s event in Singapore,” he said.
He wasn’t seen as a strong contender for Smash, but with this win there’s no reason to rule him out.
