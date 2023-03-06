A&T’s attack slows in loss to WMU





Next game: at Gardner-Webb University 3/7/2023 | 16.00 hours March 07 (Tue) / 4pm bee Gardner-Webb University History EAST GREENBORO The pitching in Western Michigan delayed the A&T attack in North Carolina on Sunday. The Aggies lost the last game of the tournament they hosted last weekend at War Memorial Stadium 10-1. The loss ended A&T’s two-game winning streak, dropping the Aggies to 5–6 this season. The Mustangs improved to 3-7. A day after posting 16 runs on 16 hits on the season, the Aggies scored just once and had five hits. sophomore Sabine Roane had the Aggies’ only multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 that day. It was a short outing for A&T’s right-handed pitcher Jaheim Brown (0-1) as he lost his first decision of the season. Meanwhile, WMU’s four pitchers combined to strikeout nine Aggies that afternoon. RHP Luke Thelen got the start and threw four innings, giving up three hits, three walks, one run and five strikeouts. RHP DJ Thompson (1-1) won in middle relief and threw three innings of shutout baseball with three strikeouts. Ryan Watt and Drew Szczepaniak each threw a scoreless inning for the Mustangs. The Mustang pitchers pitched at ease as the Mustang bats got going early. WMU had a 6-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings played. Dylan Nevar’s infield single in the first inning led to WMU’s first run, and the throwing error to throw out Nevar en route to the first run led to the second run as Nevar advanced to second base. In the WMU second, the Mustangs posted four runs, with Cade Sullivan landing the biggest blow, a two-run RBI single through the right. A&T scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the second inning T.J. As hit an one-out single in the middle, followed by a Roane single that moved Ash to third base. Ash’s hustle paid off, as he eventually scored on a wild pitch to cut WMU’s lead to 6-1. After a Anthony Hennings strike, junior Cameraman Branley did earn one of his three walks on the day, but the inning ended in one Cor Maynard strike out. But from there it was all WMU. WMU pitching retired seven straight Aggies after that run. WMU had three players with multi-hit games, led by Will Morrison, who went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. Sullivan drove in four runs on three hits. A&T return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Boiling Springs, NC to face former Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb from John Henry Moss Stadium at 4 p.m.

