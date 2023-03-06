Sports
Love rat cricket coach Trent Johnston who quit after a sex scandal back on Bumble as a brickies worker
A love rat Aussie cricket coach caught cheating on international tours and sending lurid text messages has resurfaced on dating app Bumble.
Trent Johnston, 48, who controversially quit his high-flying job at Cricket Hong Kong in the wake of the sensational revelations about his sex life, now works as a bricklayer.
Bumble is the same app Johnston used to exchange messages with a woman who sent him topless photos and videos at a cricket training camp in Britain when he was discovered by his now ex-wife Joanne Bell last October.
That exchange and other encounters with women on an international cricket tour in Europe, Africa and the Middle East preceded Johnston’s departure from first-class sports after more than 20 years.
Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Johnston now lives in Dapto, south of Sydney, promoting himself on Bumble as ‘not perfect but working hard to become the best I can’.
Another line on his new Bumble profile says “I’m going down fighting” and he tells prospective dates, “I get way too excited… about a night out on the tiles” alongside a gym selfie — but also declares: ‘The woman pays hahaha’.
Johnston has resurfaced on Bumble, the dating app he used to exchange nude photos with a woman while on tour in England, and is now looking for love in Dapto south of Sydney
It’s unclear if this is a joke, though Johnston’s income has taken a serious hit since he left international cricket coaching for jobs such as lugging bricks and mortar and mucking out new builds in the Wollongong area.
It has been five months since Johnston abruptly resigned as Hong Kong cricket coach with immediate effect.
Johnston, a former first-class cricketer for Australia in the NSW Sheffield Shield side, became an Ireland international and team captain, and also coached the NSW Blues before becoming the head coach of Cricket Hong Kong.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Johnston’s lawyer for comment.
Trent Johnston has resurfaced on Bumble, looking to date women in Dapto and South Nowra and looking forward to a ‘night on the tiles’, though the woman may have to pay
Johnston (above with his now ex-wife Joanne Bell) resigned from Cricket Hong Kong’s elite head coach and is now a mason worker, while Bell is a property consultant
The South China Morning Post reported that his position became “untenable” after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Johnston had had an extramarital affair in Zimbabwe and exchanged brutal texts with women in England and Dubai while on tour with the Hong Kong team .
One of the women, an actress and model from Dubai, spent time in his room at the Al Habtoor City Hilton hotel during the Asia Cup tournaments, a possible violation of international cricket tour rules.
Johnston’s extracurricular dealings were exposed when he returned to Australia after the Hong Kong side failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup to be held in late 2022.
During what was supposed to be a romantic reunion with Mrs. Bell, his wife, he gave her his laptop to watch a cricket match while he went to the pub.
When it started pinging WhatsApp messages, a shocked Ms Bell discovered that her husband of 2.5 years had been cheating on her with other women abroad.
Messages on the laptop revealed that he had sex with a woman at the Bulawayo Holiday Inn in Zimbabwe, took another woman to his room in Dubai and exchanged Bumble messages with a woman whose nude photos he said had “blood to some interesting parts” let flow’. ‘.
After the discovery of his touring liaisons, Ms. Bell – a national junior swimmer later established Rent.Buy.Move real estate – immediately texted Johnston, “We’re done.” Our marriage is over.”
Trent Johnston was a former international cricketer turned coach who sensationally retired from his elite career after his lurid sex reports came to light during the tour scandal
Trent Johnston may have been joking when he wrote on his new Bumble dating profile that ‘the woman pays’ for dates, even though he earns far less as a construction worker than he does as an international cricket coach
Bumble dating app exchange between Trent Johnston and a woman while he was in training camp in the UK with the team he was coaching at the time, the Hong Kong men’s international team
Johnston and another coach – who cannot be named – interacted with two actress models who spent time in their rooms at the Dubai Hilton last September.
Daily Mail Australia obtained the racy texts between Johnston and the two women in Dubai, as well as the Zimbabwean women he slept with during the ICC T20 World tournament tour.
During flirty exchanges with the woman he spent the night with in Zimbabwe, “M,” Johnston texted, “I feel like scratching you young lady.”
She later texted him to say “thank you for an unforgettable moment.”
He texted back saying ‘wow thanks for coming over and spending hours in a strange man’s hotel room… it’s getting this old bugga a little sorry very excited… haha.’
As he was packing to leave Zimbabwe, she texted him to say, “Should I shower with you,” with a shy smile emoji thrown in.
Image of topless woman sent by dating app Bumble to cricketer Trent Johnston last July as he prepared for two ‘friendly’ matches at a training camp
Joanne Bell found the texts her husband Trent Johnston (above the couple together) made while on tour with his international Hong Kong side in England, Zimbabwe and Dubai
In another exchange, he asked her “what do I wear to bed,” and she replied, “I don’t wear anything,” adding a playful “see no evil” monkey emoji.
Johnston replied, “Lucky sheets. Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do,” M then texted “I promise I won’t” and he replied “I promise I will”.
Johnston flew back to Sydney the next day and was initially greeted warmly by Joanne Bell, his second wife, the couple wed in 2019, in Hong Kong.
But after discovering her husband’s infidelity, Ms Bell contacted woman ‘M’ in Zimbabwe to ask her if Johnston had worn a condom during their ‘memorable’ night together.
M told Joanne that Johnston had done so, but Ms Bell said she had tested twice despite learning that Zimbabwe has one of the highest rates of HIV in the world, with more than 20 per cent of the adult population living with the virus wears.
Since parting ways with Johnston, Joanne Bell has focused on her career as a real estate agent, advising clients on how to buy well in today’s market through her Buy smart real estate purchasing specialists.
Bumble dating app exchange 22 – 24 Jul 2022 with ‘MJ’ while Trent Johnston is on training camp in UK
10:46 am:Trent: “Hello…how’s your day going? Sorry I should have said it’s Trent from Bumble. I’m also new to this kind of thing’
2.10 pm:MJ: Hi Trent. Thanks for texting. I’m doing fine and you’. (M sends Trenta a topless image of a pair of female breasts).
2.11 pm:Trent: Wow, I wasn’t expecting that.
2:16 pm:MJ: (two love face emojis).
2:16 pm:Trent: How do I get a chance to see it live?
2:18 PM:MJ: Are there pictures of you?
2.19 pm: Trent: Are they really yours? Blood is now flowing to a few interesting parts. I am currently working. What kind of pictures are you looking for young lady’
2:22 pm: MJ: Surprise me!
2:23 pm: Trent: It will have to be later, I’m coaching now. The boys would be surprised if I started taking pictures. Do you have anything else to help me through this final hour? Are you currently in Wales?
After an hour-long break, Trent texted “you’re quiet about me,” to which “M” replied, “let’s talk when you’re not ‘coaching’.
4:01 pm: Trent: Yes, boss. Difficult to concentrate.
Supposedly he tried to call “MJ,” who an hour later texted, “please don’t call me, I’m not on my own,” but sent a photo of a topless woman wearing only underpants at 6:03 a.m. the next morning .
6:47 am:trent: when will I wake up next to that body?
He later texted MJ, saying “playing with yourself…you were amazing in the shower” and praising her “great body.”
|
Love rat cricket coach Trent Johnston who quit after a sex scandal back on Bumble as a brickies worker
