Filipowski claims ninth ACC rookie of the week





DURHAM — Fresh off two double-doubles in the last two games of the regular season, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski was named ACC Rookie of the Week in men’s basketball for the ninth time this season. For the week, Filipowski averaged 16.5 points and 13.5 rebounds as he helped Duke secure rivalry wins over NC State and North Carolina and the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. Last Tuesday against NC State, Filipowski had 11 points and 14 rebounds in Duke’s 71-67 victory over the Wolfpacks as the Blue Devils finished a perfect 16-0 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, their first undefeated regular season at home since the 2013-14 season. The freshman went 7-of-9 from the free throw line against the Pack to help him secure his 13th double-double. In the regular season finale, Filipowski had a monster 22-point, 13-rebound effort against rival North Carolina at Smith Center. The 20-point game was his fourth this season and marked his team-leading 27th double-digit scoring in 31 games. The freshman played 35 minutes and went 7-of-17 from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity streak, including going 4-of-5 in the closing minutes of the game. The win over the Tar Heels secured the season win for the Blue Devils and helped move Duke to a fourth-place finish in the ACC and a double bye into the upcoming ACC tournament. Filipowski, the only freshman nationally—and one of only eight power conference players overall—to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds, leads all Division I freshmen with his 14 double-doubles. The 14 double-doubles rank fourth all-time by a Duke freshman, matching the number posted by Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker And Gene banks. Filipowski’s honor marks Duke’s ACC-leading 156th all-time Rookie of the Week selection. In the past 10 seasons (since the start of 2013-2014), Duke has had an ACC Rookie of the Week in 84 of a possible 169 weeks (49.7%). Twenty-three different Blue Devils have won the award at least once in that time. The Blue Devils’ 156 all-time Rookie of the Week awards lead the ACC by 60 points. With his ninth Rookie of the Week award this season, Filipowski is tied Austin rivers for fourth in a season in league history. In ACC history, the four previous players who won nine or more Rookie of the Week awards were named ACC Rookie of the Year. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMBB” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s basketball. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/3/6/mens-basketball-filipowski-named-acc-rookie-of-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos