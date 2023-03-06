Pressure to win at home Tests resulting in shorter matches | Cricket news

Planning a trip to see the fifth day of a test match anywhere in the world is a sign of unbridled optimism, but doing this in India right now will find people questioning your sanity.

Each of the first three matches in India’s series against Australia ended within three days and the hosts took a 2–1 lead going into the final match at Ahmedabad.

It reflects a broader, and not entirely unpopular, trend globally, as five-day stalemates have given way to three days of frenetic action with a guaranteed outcome.

While playing a match over five days and possibly ending in a draw has always been a source of amusement in non-cricket countries, the length of a test has always been part of the appeal for long format enthusiasts.

Shortened tests are not an India-specific problem, but nowhere is the trend more apparent than in the cricket-mad nation of 1.4 billion.

Of the last 15 Tests played in India, only two reached day five.

Nine finished within three days, including the 2021 Ahmedabad Test, which India won against England in two days on a ground rated “average” by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Indore’s surface, which tumbled 30 wickets in two days before Australia won by nine wickets on Friday, has been struck with three penalties after being rated “poor” by the game’s governing body.

However, the ICC doesn’t think there’s a problem with tests rarely lasting the full five days in India.

“If it’s an issue, it would have been raised by the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee,” an ICC spokesman told Reuters.

India has defended rolling out rank turners to match their spinners, but former Australian batsman Mark Waugh is among those who felt the Indore course was “not up to test standard”.

Home games have become must-win affairs since the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019 and many believe it encourages home teams to prepare extreme wickets to match their strength.

Of the five Tests Australia played at home over the New Year before arriving in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, only two lasted until day five.

The other three included a two-day farce in Brisbane where Australia beat South Africa by six wickets on a greentop at the Gabba.

Pakistan, unable to hold any test matches for 10 years for security reasons until a return in 2019, appears to be the exception with six of the last eight matches making it to the final day.

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said winning home games had become mandatory under the WTC, which may have begun to affect on-field preparations.

“Yes, since the start of the World Test Championship there has been more pressure on teams to win home games,” Rathour told reporters during the Indore Test.

“So you want to win (all) games when you play at home.”

India needs to win the final test in Ahmedabad, which starts on Thursday, to join Australia in the WTC final in June without relying on the outcome of Sri Lanka’s two-game series in New Zealand.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, for example, does not get the fuss over the length of test matches.

“People have to play well for the game to last five days,” said Rohit.

“Games don’t last five days even outside of India. Three test matches were played in Pakistan and people said it was boring. We’re making it interesting for you.”