Michigan freshman strengthens case for Heisman Trophy of college hockey

The ANN ARBOR Michigan hockey program has won nine national championships, produced more than 100 NHL players, and presented more than 20 first-round draft picks.

But only two players have won the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best NCAA player in the country.

That could change this year as Adam Fantilli looks set to join Brendan Morrison (1997) and Kevin Porter (2008) in Michigan hockey history. He cemented his case this weekend with a dominant performance in a sweep over Wisconsin in the best-of-three quarterfinals. He totaled five goals and two assists in 6–5 and 7–4 wins to extend his lead as the NCAA’s leading scorer. The expected top-three pick in the 2023 draft has 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in just 31 games for No. 2 seed Michigan, which will host a one-game Big Ten semifinal next Saturday.

It’s an absolute no-brainer Adam Fantilli all day whether he’s an 18-year-old freshman (or not), Michigan interim head coach Brandon Naurato said of the Hobey Baker race. I think he showed it in so many ways. Adam Fantilli has my first, second and third votes.

Naurato is expected to support his star player, but Fantilli also has the CV to support his candidacy.

In the opener of the series on Friday, Fantilli looked to score his third goal of the game to tie last place Badgers in the final two minutes.

The goal was reversed after a rating for too many men on the ice, and the Nobleton, Ontario native finished with two goals, though the team still came back to force overtime before winning 6-5.

RELATED: Michigan hockey player adds new chapter to Hollywood story with OT playoff goal

Fantilli didn’t wait until late in Saturday’s game to record a hat-trick. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder scored three goals and tallied all four of his points in the first 21 minutes for a 4-1 lead.

Fantilli’s third goal came on a quick release wrist shot from above the top of the circle 31 seconds into the second period. Although Wisconsin (13-23) tied the game early in the third inning, Michigan (22-11-3) recovered to score three goals, including an empty netter, in the final 2:20 to advance.

I’m very happy with the individual success, but the two wins are clear for most of the weekend, Fantilli said. We’re trying to win a championship here, and the way our team performed collectively over seven to eight bouts has been phenomenal. I mean, we had some breaks that will happen when you’re playing against a team as desperate as they are, so I thought we’d stick with our game.

Fantilli has scored in myriad ways this season, but four of his goals this weekend have come from shots from his outside wing. The left-handed shot also continues to cause offense to his teammates. The fourth-seeded Wolverines scored their first goal at center forward on Saturday, and it was Fantilli who drove to the net to create an open seam for Mackie Samoskevich to backhand a cross-ice pass to Rutger McGroarty, who hit a one-timer shot past the goalkeeper. Jared Moe.

RELATED: Top NHL draft candidate Adam Fantilli is thriving for Michigan

Although he is only 18, Fantilli does not shy away from contact. In any case, his physicality has led to frequent trips to the penalty area this season he is 13th nationally with 63 penalty minutes. But it’s also part of why many pundits believe he’s a complete player and the second-best candidate in the upcoming draft behind Western Hockey League scoring sensation Connor Bedard.

He is 6-2, can skate, he is physical, he plays with a lead, said captain Nolan Moyle, who scored Saturday’s game winner. He has a high IQ, plays in all situations and is good at confrontation. He really is the whole package and a special player. It’s pretty cool to play with him here.

Historically, voting in Hobey Baker has been skewed toward upperclassmen. Only two freshman Hall of Famer Paul Kariya in 1993 and Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel in 2015 have ever won it since it was first awarded in 1981.

But this year the field is dominated by underclassmen. Five of the country’s top six scorers are freshmen or sophomores, while another top Harvard contender, Sean Farrell (18 goals, 29 assists), is a junior.

Meanwhile, senior Jason Polin leads the country with 28 goals for No. 8 Western Michigan, but he also has only 16 assists.

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay became just the third goaltender to win the Hobey Baker last year, but Quinnipiac sophomore Yanic Perets is arguing for another award winner between the pipes. He is 28-3-3 with a .927 save percentage and NCAA best 1.55 goals-against average. His teammate, sophomore Collin Graf, is second in the nation with 49 points.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 1 Minnesota has a pair of first-round freshman picks that rank in the top five in Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud.

A lot could happen before the winner is announced on April 7, the day before the National Championship, but Naurato is unwavering in his belief that Fantilli should lead the pack as Michigan looks set to win its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title.

The Wolverines lost five picks in the first round and six of the top seven scorers to last year’s Frozen Four team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Naurato, who was named interim head coach two months before the start of the season, brought in a freshman class of 12 members, but the team is able to earn another No. 1 ranking in the tournament.

Fantilli plays in line with two other freshmen Gavin Brindley, another scheduled first round pick in June, and McGroarty, a first round pick last summer and the trio was red hot in the second half.

RELATED: Freshman with the scoring charge for No. 4 Michigan

Fantilli has racked up 14 goals and 16 assists in 15 games since winning a gold medal with Canada at the Junior World Championship in early January. Of Brindley’s 32 points this season, 23 have come in his last 15 games.

McGroarty hasn’t been as productive in the second half but still has 29 points in 34 games this year.

That whole line, they played hockey really well, Naurato said. I just talked to them about going to the net and finishing it, like reaping the rewards of the work they put into it. at the top of the circle those shouldn’t go in, but every man on that line has won a race or a battle for that. They play the right way.

Despite Fantilli’s torrid scoring pace, points aren’t always the determining factor for the Hobey Baker. In 2016, Michigan freshman Kyle Connor led the country with 71 points in 38 games for a Wolverines team that was ranked No. 2 in the tournament, but Harvard senior forward Jimmy Vesey, who finished 17th in scoring with 46 points in 33 games, won.

For Fantilli, he doesn’t dwell on the Hobey Baker, the draft, or whether he will turn pro next season. Michigan hasn’t won a national title since 1997, and the freshman hopes to change that in April.

I’m thinking about next weekend and I’m thinking about what we’re going to do next, Fantilli said. I now have a daily focus. I’m focusing on the next day with this group, and this group of guys is great. I couldn’t be more excited for Monday’s workout.

MORE: Key for Michigan heading into the postseason? Stay out of the box

Why Michigan hockey is rolling under interim coach Brandon Naurato