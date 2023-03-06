American star in cricket? Meet Tara Norris, the first five-wicket bowler in WPL history





Tara Norris has become the first bowler to take a five-wicket in WPL history | Thanks to BCCI ESSENTIALS Tara Norris became the first bowler to take a five-wicket in the WPL

Tara stunned the RCB batting unit in DC’s season opener

Tara is the only associated player in this year’s tournament The first five wicket haul of the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) was taken on Sunday (March 5) in the clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium of the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The honor fell to the only associated player in the league, Tara Norris. In the second match of the competition, Norris became the face of cricket’s meteoric rise in the United States of America (USA) by demolishing the star-studded batting unit of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Norris finished the night with an incredible 5-29 in her four-over spell. Who is Tara Norris? The 24-year-old American is a left-handed sailor who has played a total of 5 T20Is for the national team. The sailor has made a name for herself in England’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy where she finished as the second highest wicket taker for the Souther Vipers in the 2020 season by taking 12 wickets. She previously played for both the Vipers and Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League. In Sunday’s clash against RCB, Norris took down some big names including Ellysa Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja. Norris gives DC a major competitive advantage in the league as she allows DC to field five foreign players in the playing XI. The Meg Lanning-led outfit is the only team in the league with this luxury. According to the rules, a team may field five foreign players if one of them is from a member country. Except for Norris, all other associated players remained unsold in the auction. Norris was snapped up by DC at its base price of Rs 10 lakhs. Speaking of the match, DC recorded a big 60-run win with Skipper Lanning and Shafali Verma leading the way with strikes of 72 and 84 respectively. The duo produced a stunning 162-run opening partnership as their attack left RCB bowlers with no answers.

