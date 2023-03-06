Boys’ Hockey: State Tournament Progress | News





Since 1945, the Minnesota State High School Leagues Boys Hockey State Tournament continues to be regarded as one of the premier high school events in the national. The next chapter in the tournament’s rich tradition of legends and lore is this week, when 16 teams in two entry classes meet at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul in hopes of making dreams come true. The class A field starts on Wednesday, March 8 with the quarterfinals. The Class AA tournament begins with the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9. The semi-finals in both classes are on Friday, March 10, with championship games scheduled for Saturday, March 11. The consolation series in both grades will be played at the 3M Arena in Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus March 9-11. 45TV, the League’s broadcast partner, will broadcast all quarter-finals, semi-finals and championship games in each league. 45TV will also provide a free stream to the game which can be found at www.prep45.com Additional Resourcescan be found at www.mshsl.org/boyshockey Here’s a look at the schedule and quarterfinals: Wednesday March 8 Class A, first class Luverne (21-6-1) vs. No. 2 Hermantown (2/25/1), 11 a.m — The shutters returns for the third time and first since 2017. The Cardinals finished three games behind New Ulm in the Big South Conference standings, but then defeated the Eagles when it counted most, a 4-2 victory in the Section 3A -champion. Hermanstad is the defending Class A champion. The Hawks have a 12-game winning streak since a 3-0 loss to St. Thomas Academy on January 21.

Alexandria Area (14-12-1) vs. No. 3 Mahtomedi (8/20/0), 1 p.m — This is a rematch of the third place match from a year ago when Mahtomedi recorded a 4-2 win. Alexandria area came fourth in the Class A field after a victory in the quarter-finals. Tyler Kludt leads the Cardinals’ pace with 18 goals and 22 assists. Mahtomedi, the 2020 Class A champion, will enter the tournament for the 14 e time. The Zephyrs are on a nine-game winning streak since the beginning of February, a four-game losing streak. It is Mahtomedi’s sixth state tour in the past seven seasons.

St. Cloud Cathedral (12-16-0) vs. No. 1 Warroad (27-0-1), 6 p.m — St. Cloud Cathedral opened the season with a 4–0 loss to Warroad on November 26. Three goalscorers lead the Crusaders: Joey Gillespie (19 goals and 22 assists); Andrew Dwinnell (17-25) and John Hirshfield (17-28). St. Cloud Cathedral won the Class A crown in 2019. Just a 1-1 deadlock with Sartell-St. Stephen appeared on February 18 War road from a spotless plate. Included in the run so far is a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Hermantown on January 14. The Warriors were second in Class A a year ago. Carson Pilgrim and Jayson Shaugabay lead a dynamic offense. Pilgrim has 45 goals and 39 assists while Shaugabay has 31 goals and 57 assists.

No. 5 Northfield (23-5-0) vs. No. 4 Orono (5-23-0), 8 p.m — Northfield made his only other appearance in a state tournament in 2017. The Raiders won the Big 9 Conference crown and then cruised past New Prague for the Section 1A crown. The Raiders are on an eight-game winning streak. Kamden Kaiser leads the Northfield offense with 40 goals and 25 assists. Almost two weeks ago, Orono played in the Girls Hockey State Tournament and eventually placed second. The Spartans return to the boys’ side for the 10e time and for the first time since 2018, the year they won the Class A crown. Orono has won five in a row after consecutive losses to class AA schools Benilde-St. Margarets and Chanhassen, respectively. Bradley Walker leads the way with 19 goals and 29 assists. Thursday March 9 Class AA Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1) vs. No. 2 Maple Grove (5/22/1), 11 a.m — Jake Fisher, a Mr. Hockey Award Finalist, scored two goals to help No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall topple the top-seeded St. Thomas Academy for the Section 3AA title. It was Cretin-Derham Hall’s second win in three encounters with the Cadets this season. Fisher has a team-best 34 goals. Maple forest recorded a 6–3 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in a holiday tournament. Maple Grove was the 2022 second class AA from Andover, its rival from the Northwest Suburban Conference. Finn Brink has 31 goals and 37 assists for the Crimson. A year ago, Edina beat Moorhead 3–2 in overtime in the consolation final.

Moorhead (19-9-0) v No. 3 Edina (20-6-1), 1pm — Moorhead, the old Section 8 representative, is in the tournament for the 20 e time since 1992. The Spuds have a 10 game winning streak in the state tournament. Moorhead has split two games with the Hornets this season; the most recent a 3–2 defeat at a holiday tournament. Aaron Reierson has 32 goals and 18 assists for the Spuds. Edina, making his 30 e state tournament as a single school, opened the season with three losses. Included in that slip was a loss to Moorhead and Maple Grove, two newcomers to the class AA field. The Hornets have flipped and are now on a three-game streak in the state tournament. Jackson Nevers leads a balanced Hornets offense with 19 goals and 19 assists.

Hill-Murray (14-13-1) v No. 1 Minnetonka (26-2-0), 6 p.m. — Hill Murray ended the regular season with losses to Maple Grove and Moorhead, two other newcomers to the Class AA field. Those losses prepared the Pioneers for the Section 4AA tournament in which they skated past three opponents, beating them 12-2 in the process. The latest victory was a 3-0 victory over Gentry Academy for the section crown. Minnetonka is no stranger to the rest of the Class AA field. The Skippers have a combined six wins against Edina (twice), Andover, Hill-Murray, Moorhead and Lakeville South. Four players have at least 30 points, led by Hagen Burrows with 20 goals and 20 assists.

No. 5 Lakeville South (21-6-1) vs. No. 4 Andover (6/21/1), 8 p.m — Lakeville South earned a fifth consecutive trip to a state tournament with a 4-1 victory over district rival Lakeville North in the Section 1AA championship game. The Cougars are on a 10-1-0 run since a 5-2 loss to No. 1 Minnetonka on January 28. Tate Pritchard and Aidan Willis lead a powerful offense with 57 and 58 points respectively. Andovers hopes for a successful title defense will probably have to come after a few setbacks. The Huskies are certainly on a roll on their fourth consecutive trip to a state tournament. Cooper Conway scored four goals in the second period as Andover sprinted past Duluth East for a 7–2 victory in the Section 7AA championship game. Andover, which can average over 5.5 goals per game in waves. Cayden Casey has 21 goals and 52 assists, Conway has 45 goals and 38 assists while Gavyn Thoreson has 36 goals and 54 assists.

