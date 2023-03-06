‘An anomaly’: Indian veteran sums up the status of Pujara in contemporary cricket | Cricket





Despite Australia making a comeback in the third Test against India at Indore, Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the bright spots for the home side in a rather disappointing encounter. With the series at 2-1, Australia will aim to end the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a victory in Ahmedabad on the final test. In the Third Test, India disappointed with the bat, although Pujara took half a century in the second innings, but it was enough as the visitors cruised to an easy victory on Day 3. including five fours and a six. Meanwhile, in the second Test match, Pujara hit the winning runs as India reached 188 for four, responding to their target of 115. In his 100th Test, Pujara hit an unbeaten run of 31 runs off 74 balls, full of four fours. . Also read | “He often asked, ‘Why did you drop me?’ Then he would get angry and…’: Arun Speaking on Cricbuzz, Indian international Dinesh Karthik praised the batsman, calling him an ‘anomaly’ in contemporary cricket. Explaining his role in modern cricket where T20s is the preferred style, Karthik said: “It’s difficult. I think in many ways you don’t see many players who want to model themselves for the red ball game and then want the white ball keep as a second option you see a lot of players go the other way where they play a lot of white ball and keep red ball as an option if the technique is good enough you don’t get many pujaras many players with the mentality of pujara too. So he’s an anomaly in today’s world, but you can see why he’s so special in tough conditions. Test cricket, five days, sometimes three days, but the pressure is always high.” “He’s a phenomenon as a batsman, one of the rare breeds whose priority is red ball cricket,” he added. In the running series, Pujara has scored 8 runs in three games, including five innings. Karthik highlighted his presence in the Indian batting line-up stating, “Definitely, I think he stood out among the nine batters who have played for India. I think Axar is the only one who really looked confident throughout his innings. But Pujara was in good flow, and what does he do when he is in good flow on spinning throws like this, he uses the feet, but not only to attack, but also to defend often.” “He consistently plays the ball over the ground. I think it’s very much in his DNA not to lose his wicket. You can see him taking options, where he beats outfielders and just punches the holes for the odd single. He keeps rotating stroke and when he gets the chance if he gets a full ball he definitely throws it between the fielders and gets to the boundary very effective in his gameplay yes he hasn’t been consistent but you know why Team India has supported him when you see such a batsman stand up in difficult circumstances, difficult situations and show the world why he is so good,” he added. The fourth and final test is scheduled for March , and will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts will aim for a win in the series. Meanwhile, Australia hopes to level the series.

