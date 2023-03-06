Novak Djokovic Banned From United States, Indian Wells Tennis News

Novak Djokovic could be ousted from the No. 1 ranking after being banned from the United States again this weekend.

Djokovic’s bid to enter the United States for ATP events in Indian Wells and Miami received public support from the US Tennis Association and US Open organizers on Saturday despite the door being slammed by government officials.

Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio also sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the Biden administration to grant the 22-time Grand Slam champion an exemption.

The Serbian star is currently banned from entering the United States because he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, but has asked US authorities for special permission to enter.

According to reports, his request revolves around a statement that he has already contracted the virus twice before and has applied for a medical exemption on that basis.

The only good news for Djokovic is that he will be free to play the 2023 US Open from August 28.

The United States is still not allowing unvaccinated international travelers to enter the country, with the Transportation Security Administration recently indicating that the policy would not change until at least mid-April.

The White House made the announcement last month the policy may not be canceled until 11 May.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s decision to deny his request has sparked divided opinion with outspoken commentators declaring that the 35-year-old no longer poses a risk to public health.

Tennis commentators have also expressed their support for Djokovic.

American tennis great Mardy Fish reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: What a joke.

That’s what American political comedian Bill Maher said on HBO’s Real Tim with Bill Maher: Imminent danger? From a man who plays tennis? From a man who’s had it twice?

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> It’s been a tough week. Photo by Karim SAHIB/AFP. Source: AFP

He stands alone. A sport where you are alone in the middle of a stadium, outside, in a country where everyone has had it before. No acute danger? This country is stuck with stupidity, it just is.

The US Open Twitter feed ran a message on Saturday saying US tennis authorities hoped he would be admitted.

Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest champions our sport has ever seen, the post said. The USTA and US Open hope that Novak succeeds in his petition to enter the country, and that fans can see him in action again in Indian Wells and Miami.

The Indian Wells ATP 1000 event kicks off next Wednesday in the California desert and is followed by the prestigious tournament in Miami.

Djokovic, one of the most prominent figures to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine, has previously been banned from entering the country under his policy of closing the border to all visitors who have yet to receive the vaccine.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Novak Djokovic from Serbia. Photo by Karim SAHIB/AFP. Source: AFP

Speaking in Dubai this week, Djokovic said he was still waiting to hear if the US would give him special permission to enter, telling reporters he hopes to hear a decision before the Indian Wells draw is held on Monday.

Whatever the decision before the draw, if it is not allowed, I will of course withdraw before the draw, said the world number one.

Djokovic’s vaccination status led to him being deported from Australia shortly before the 2022 Australian Open. After winning Wimbledon, he also missed the US Open last year due to the travel restriction.

He returned to Australia in January and won the 2023 Australian Open for an equal 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

He took his match win streak to 20 this week in Dubai before losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday

