Men’s Hockey Penn State Falls to Ohio State, Bounced Out of Big Ten Tournament in 1st Round | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

After senior Kevin Wall found overtime goal to force Game 3, Penn State took to the ice for the third consecutive night to battle Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes met again in a close battle, but in the end Ohio State won the game and series 3-1.

Last night’s performance was one of grit and determination from both teams and highlighted Nittany Lion and Buckeye goalkeepers Liam Souliere and Jakub Dobe. The two goalkeepers held onto the sheet for over 60 minutes and Souliere set a new program record. With a record of 55 saves, Souliere broke the previous program’s record and kept the Buckeyes out of his net.

Both rosters knew that the next 60 minutes would determine who would advance and neither team took that lightly.

Penn State found the net twice in Game 2 and was led by an assist from junior Xander Lamppa. Lamppa found sophomore Ryan Kirwan in front of the net for a quick one-timer, and the Nittany Lions led 1-0. However, Ohio State countered when Joe Dunlap finished a goal with a short hand, tying the score.

The night ended with Wall’s goal, forcing game three. Both teams are hungry for promotion to the night round of tournament play.

Penn State kept the same lines as last night, with a minor change, junior Tyler Paquette took the place of teammate Alex Servagno.

Game 3 got off to a bad start on Game 2. Souliere held the net for Penn State and Dobe did for Ohio State.

Senior Ture Linden won the first throw-in and immediately the puck bounced around the Ohio State zone.

The first five minutes of frame 1 consisted of a lot of back and forth play and both teams looked good. Dunlap had an early look at finding the lead for Ohio State, but came in with too little heat behind the puck. Lamppa looked for the number 1 goal about five minutes into the first frame and tried to get to the top shelf, but sent it a little too high.

Last night Penn State was awarded shot shots (56-32) and game 3 again mirrored game 2 during the first frame. Ohio State skater Cole McWard stopped a Penn State 2-on-1 just under eight minutes into the first frame, a crucial play to preserve the scoreless nature of the game.

With Soulière’s strong showing on Saturday, the Buckeyes knew they had to take every attempt at a goal. Dobe also showed his skill and mental block during the previous night’s game, and Gadowsky’s men knew goals would not be easy.

Right halfway through the first period, the Ohio State duo of Mason Lohrei and Jake Wise teamed up to find the first goal of the night. However, immediately after the goal was scored, Penn State challenged the count and after review, the goal was called off. After review, the call was classified as on hold.

Penn State got its first power play of the night after Ohio State’s David Burnside was sent to the box for tripping. Just a minute later, Penn States Ashton Calder hit the box, resulting in a four-for-four pocket.

Despite Ohio State’s four-on-four, man-up advantage and momentary transitional confusion that comes with players entering and exiting the box, neither team was able to find the net.

At the end of the first frame, the match remained scoreless. Penn State nearly tripled Ohio State in shots (12-5) but couldn’t finish any of the chances.

Less than a minute into the second period, Ohio State was blessed with a power play after Penn States sent Connor MacEachern to the box for interference.

Just under seven minutes into the second period, Wall muscled past Dobe to put Penn State up 1-0.

Ohio State responded just short of mid-midframe as Tate Singleton completed a front door pass from Stephen Halliday. However, the goal was disallowed after review and kicked in.

Despite the two recalled goals, Ohio State’s McWard successfully found the first official goal of the night. With a 1-1 tie late in the second inning, both teams went into a lock for the final stretch.

A three-for-one favored the Buckeyes and Scooter Brickey buried goal number two for Ohio State. Now 2-1, attention to detail and accurate play would be more important than ever.

A late Ohio State penalty would give Penn State a power play going into the final period. At the end of the second period, the shot difference between the two teams was still in Penn State’s favor, but just barely (20-18).

The man-up advantage of the third period proved ineffective for Penn State, and the period continued at a choppy and disjointed pace.

Both teams created chances to find more similarities, and the strength of Ohio State’s counterattack became more prominent.

With just under two minutes left in the game, Souliere was pulled and Jarod Crespo took to the ice for the Nittany Lions. Seconds later, Ohio States Singleton grabbed the empty net to make it 3-1.

Wall then hit the box, but Penn State continued to keep the net empty.

The last play of the game was an Ohio State error that ran out the clock, solidifying the 3–1 win and progress for the Buckeyes.

