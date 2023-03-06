Sports
Pakistan cricket team ready to travel to India for ICC ODI World Cup 2023? Captain Babar Azam Drops Big Hint | Cricket news
In 2023, two major events will be on the men’s cricket calendar – the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup. However, the participation of two cricket giants, India and Pakistan, in both tournaments is uncertain. Pakistan is the host country of the Asia Cup, while the World Cup will be held in India.
“We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put on a good show during the tournament. I will try to score points together with Mohammad Rizwan as we have a good combination at the top. But having said that, the is not possible to score in every innings, that’s why it’s important not to rely on only two players in the team,” Babar said in an interaction with GEO News.
“However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a game-winning role for the team on the pitch,” he added.
The problem arose when the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, made it clear that India would not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and called for the tournament to be held at a neutral venue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not happy with the suggestion and threatened to withdraw from the 2023 Cricket World Cup. However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has recently hinted that the team could travel to India for the tournament . Azam stated that his team’s focus is solely on the event and hinted that they will indeed participate in the tournament in India.
The strained political relationship between India and Pakistan has resulted in the two teams not playing each other in bilateral series. The last test match between the two teams was in 2007, while the last bilateral series was in 2012-2013. The Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup offer the two teams the only opportunity to compete against each other.
The uncertainty surrounding India and Pakistan’s participation in these tournaments has raised concerns among cricket fans around the world. The cricketing world is hoping for a positive outcome as the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup are considered the two most important events in the men’s cricket calendar.
Finally, the participation of India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup is currently under discussion. While the BCCI has called for the Asia Cup to be held at a neutral venue, Pakistan has threatened to withdraw from the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s recent comments have given fans around the world a glimmer of hope, but uncertainty remains.
