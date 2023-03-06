Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Indian Wells tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic, the world number 1, has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament has announced. It is the fourth consecutive year that he will not play at the iconic Indian Wells tennis tournament.

Djokovic’s withdrawal comes just over a week after the Serbian tennis star told reporters he had applied for an exemption to circumvent a mandate in the United States that all foreign travelers entering the country must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate expires on May 11.

It is not in my hands, Djokovic told reporters on Feb. 22. I’m waiting for an answer. All I know is that the process is ongoing, but I’m happy to have the support of the tournament directors. I just hope that the third party making the decision feels the same way.

The BNP Paribas Open takes place March 6-19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. With Djokovic’s withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili, who is ranked 113th, moves through to the men’s draw.

Last week, Djokovic began his 378th week as No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings, overtaking WTA legend Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks at the top of the sport.

With his withdrawal, 35-year-old Djokovic is now the second high-profile men’s tennis player to withdraw from the top-attended international tennis tournament outside the majors. Rafael Nadal withdrew from the event on February 28 due to a leg injury suffered during the Australian Open, which Djokovic won to tie him with Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles titles (22) in men’s tennis history.

The absence of Djokovic, the top-ranked player in the men’s ranks, is sure to be a blow to this year’s BNP Paribas Open. Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, who retired last year, have been the biggest draws in the game for more than a decade.

“I came all the way from New Hampshire, I flew in yesterday and he’s one of my favorite players,” said avid tennis fan and coach Hayden Roma on Monday morning as he watched the pros train and drill in the desert. at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. “When I landed I saw that he will not be there and I was quite upset about it. If you get the chance to see him, take it. You would think that at this point the vaccination policy would be relaxed. little higher.”

This isn’t the first time Mora has been stunned by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic on his quest for tennis in the desert. The last time he flew out to see the event was in 2020. He arrived on Sunday morning, the day before the tournament, and the entire event was canceled on Sunday night.

“I just went hiking in Joshua Tree for a few days instead, but I came to see some tennis,” said Mora. “This time I will at least get to see a lot of beautiful tennis, but Djokovic is one of my favorites.”

Partly due to COVID-19 and the travel requirement, Djokovic has not played at Indian Wells or the Miami Open, also known as the Sunshine Double, since 2019. Indian Wells and Miami are the two largest American tournaments after the US Open.

On Friday, the United States Tennis Association and the US Open issued a joint statement calling for Djokovic to be exempt from entering the country and participating in its tournaments, starting this week with Indian Wells.

The USTA and the US Open hope that Novak succeeds in his petition to enter the country, and that fans will see him in action again in Indian Wells and Miami, the statement said.

Former world number 2 Tommy Haas, the tournament director of Indian Wells, said publicly last month that it would be a shame if Djokovic could not play in Indian Wells and Miami due to the restrictions.

Haas has lobbied multiple organizations to get Djokovic into the country. according to the New York Times.

Speaking to reporters late last month, legendary player John McEnroe said it would be a damn shame if Djokovic can’t come to the US.

This is, of course, a historic time in our sport, with him and Rafael both at age 22, McEnroe said. It’s pretty interesting if you ask me.

McEnroe added, “I think it’s a complete joke that he’s not allowed to play.”

Djokovic has the best career winning percentage (84.75%) at Indian Wells, having won the tournament in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Djokovic also set the tournament record with 20 consecutive wins from 2014 to 2017.

Djokovic last played at Indian Wells in 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and chose not to play when it was postponed in 2021, from March to October. Due to the travel restriction, he was unable to enter the US for the 2022 tournament.

Last year, Djokovic said missing tournaments because of his vaccination policy was “the price I’m willing to pay”.

