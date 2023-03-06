Sports
Gophers Get No. 2 Seed, See You In NCAA Tournament – Twin Cities
By winning the WCHA Final Faceoff this weekend and defeating Ohio State in the title game, Minnesota brought a bad memory from last season to the table. Thanks to the way the NCAA tournament group looks, they might have a chance to exorcise another with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.
As Gophers coach Brad Frost predicted in the press conference following his team’s 3-1 victory over the Buckeyes in their conference tournament title game, Minnesota (29-5-3) was seeded second nationally, behind top seed Ohio State (31 -5-3). 2).
The Gophers will host a regional game at Knight Arena, pitting Minnesota Duluth (25-9-3) and Clarkson (29-10-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday night. The winner will advance to Minnesota in the regional title game, to be played at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Debate rages over whether you’d rather see your team play on Thursday and get through the regional finals with momentum, or go to a one-game playoff with an extra two days of rest.
“We’re watching it because we’ve earned the right to see who our opponent is and so we’re looking forward to that,” Frost said during a Sunday afternoon conference call with reporters.
The series sets up a possible rematch of the 2022 regional finals, where the Bulldogs upset Minnesota after UMD defeated Harvard in the first round. Minnesota was 4-0-0 against the Bulldogs this season and is going into the NCAA Tournament with arguably their best hockey of the season.
“I think there is a lot of confidence for our group after winning this (WCHA) championship and so now it’s just a matter of keeping that up and playing with the same intensity and drive,” said Frost, reflecting on the his team’s efforts in the conference tournament finals. “We blocked 29 shots yesterday, 14 in the third period, six with the goalkeeper out. They put it on the line for each other, and that’s what you have to do.
Ohio State receives the winner of a first-round game between Quinnipiac (29-9-0) and Penn State (27-8-2). The Nittany Lions, who won the College Hockey America playoff title last weekend, make their first NCAA tournament appearance, held off by the Wyoming, Minn. born Josie Bothun in goal. Bothun, a junior who played boy hockey in Minnesota, was named the most outstanding player in the CHA tournament.
At the start of the 2021-2022 season, Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall made a public statement that her team would win the NCAA title, and kept that promise last March. This time, as the Buckeyes won their first regular-season WCHA title, Muzerall has been working hard to keep her team focused and hungry for more.
“I actually told them, ‘Anyone can win one. You’re going to have to work really hard to try and defend a national championship,” Muzerall said in an interview with ESPN on the nationally televised NCAA roster show. “‘You’ll have that target on your back and you’ll get the best of everyone, but don’t forget to enjoy the ride, too.'”
The Buckeyes were still in the Twin Cities at noon on Sunday, stuck in the State of Hockey due to poor weather in Ohio, working to get back to their home track, where they had a chance to return to Minnesota for the Frozen Four in Duluth. March 17-19 awaits with a win in their next game.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
The 11-team NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament kicks off this weekend in four locations. The Frozen Four is scheduled for March 17-19 at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth:
Thursday Quinnipiac vs. Penn State, 5 p.m., Columbus, Ohio; Wisconsin vs. Long Island, 5 p.m., Hamilton, NY; Minnesota Duluth vs. Clarkson, 5 p.m., Knight Arena.
Saturday Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac/Penn State, 4 p.m. Columbus, Ohio; Yale vs. Northeast, 2 p.m., New Haven, Connecticut; Colgate v. Wisconsin/LIU, 2 p.m., Hamilton, NY; Minnesota v. UMD-Clarkson, 6 p.m
March 17, Frozen Four Semifinals, 2:30pm/6pm
March 19, Frozen Four Championship, 3 p.m
