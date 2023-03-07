Ohio State takes first place in NCAA women’s hockey tournament





Ohio State will defend its women’s college hockey title as No. 1 in the 2022-23 NCAA women’s ice hockey tournament. The Buckeyes (31-5-2) clinched the top draft on Sunday’s roster ahead of their fifth tournament appearance in the program’s history. Minnesota (29-5-3) took the No. 2 seed, followed by Colgate (32-5-2) at No. 3, Yale (28-3-1) at No. 4, and Northeastern (33-2-1) at No. 5. In the single-elimination format, those top four seeds will host regional action Thursday through Sunday. In the first round of the regionals, Quinnipiac (29-9-0) faces Penn State (27-8-2), Long Island University (20-13-3) against Wisconsin (25-10-2) and Minnesota Duluth (25-9-3) v Clarkson (29-10-2), all on Thursday. The winners will advance to first, second and third place in the second round, a regional final, on Saturday or Sunday. Yale and Northeastern will also play against each other on Saturday. Four teams advance from the regionals to the Frozen Four, which takes place March 17-19 at the University of Minnesota. Editors’ Picks This season marks the second time an expanded field of 11 teams — up from the previous eight — will compete for a championship. Five schools (Penn State, Colgate, Northeastern, Long Island University, and Minnesota) received automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments, while the remaining six major bids (Clarkson, Ohio State, Quinnipiac, Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin, and Yale) were determined by the selection committee. Ohio State will again be the favorite after beating Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in last season’s Frozen Four Final. The Buckeyes finished their regular season as the first regular-season WCHA champions, led by star players Sophie Jacques and Jennifer Gardiner. Minnesota — a six-time national champion — has its own top skaters, including Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle, rolling. The Golden Gophers have a deep roster from top to bottom, and goaltender Skylar Vetter is having a particularly good season. Colgate is making its third tournament appearance after a tough quarterfinal loss to Yale in 2022. The Raiders have a strong offense up front, aided by senior forward Danielle Serdachny and her team-leading 22 goals. Yale hit the field with his first ticket last season; it fell to Ohio State in the semifinals. The Bulldogs were among the best in the East and have a top-notch goalkeeper in Pia Dukaric. Northeastern just won its record 18th Beanpot, outscoring Boston College 2-1. It was a semifinalist in last year’s tournament and has two players — Alina Mueller and Gwyneth Philips — who were top-10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth won’t be saying goodbye to the semifinals, but both programs have long histories of success. The Badgers are six-time national champions and the Bulldogs have earned five titles. Count on both teams to be formidable opponents in regional play.

