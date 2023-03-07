Channel 7 pundit Trent Copeland announces sudden retirement from cricket after a 14-year Shield career





Former Test sailor and current Channel 7 expert analyst Trent Copeland has announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 36, finishing as NSW’s most prolific Sheffield Shield wicket-taker this century. Copeland, who took a wicket with his second ball in Test cricket in 2011, told NSW teammates of his decision ahead of last week’s Sheffield Shield match at Albury. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Steve Smith pulls off an epic catch against India. Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >> An old-school bowler with a medium pace, Copeland came on the scene in his early summers in the Sheffield Shield and was the league’s equal leading wicket-taker in 2010-11. It earned him a test debut for Australia, partnering Nathan Lyon in Sri Lanka in 2011, where he deflected Tillakaratne Dilshan’s second ball at Galle, the first of his six wickets for the series. Although he never returned to the Australian team after that tour, he has finished his career as NSW’s third highest wicket-taker in Sheffield Shield cricket with 344 at an average of 26.3. Only Geoff Lawson (367) and Greg Matthews (363) are above Copeland on the all-time list for the Blues. I wanted to let everyone know how special this thing is to me, Copeland said to teammates at Albury last week while holding his Baggy Blue hat. I hope I made this cap proud. In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d play one game – let alone play 14 years. Trent Copeland retires from cricket aged 36. Credit: Getty I am incredibly grateful for all your camaraderie and what this cap has meant to me along the way. It will probably be my last game and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m a competitive asshole and that’s not going to change. Over the past few years, Copeland has seamlessly stepped into his role at Seven as he juggled playing tasks, emerging as one of the game’s top analysts. NSW will face South Australia in Adelaide later this month and need a win to avoid their first winless Sheffield Shield season since 1938-39. Play video Braydon Preuss comes under MRO investigation for scary tackle on Tom Berry. Braydon Preuss comes under MRO investigation for scary tackle on Tom Berry. Fears are growing for the Aussie superstar hospitalized after a devastating WPL injury Watch: GWS wrecking ball waits nervously after sickening tackle on young Sun

